The Jaffrey-Rindge Cooperative School District will transition entirely to remote learning for at least three weeks after multiple people at one of the district’s campuses were diagnosed with COVID-19.
The Jaffrey-Rindge School Board made the decision in an emergency session Wednesday evening, Superintendent Reuben Duncan told the district’s families in a message on its website later that night.
After having informed families of two cases since Tuesday, Duncan also announced Wednesday night that a third member of the Jaffrey Rindge Middle School/Conant High School community had tested positive for the coronavirus. The schools share a campus in downtown Jaffrey.
Beginning Monday, all students at the district’s three campuses — which include elementary schools in Jaffrey and Rindge — will attend classes remotely through Dec. 7, Duncan said. JRCSD schools have canceled classes Friday so staff can prepare for the transition to remote learning.
Duncan notified families Tuesday evening that he had learned of a positive COVID-19 case in the Jaffrey-Rindge Middle School community earlier that day.
He announced Wednesday evening that he had been informed of another case in the JRMS/CHS facility that afternoon. The second positive case did not appear to be related to the first case, he added.
However, Duncan said some of the school’s staff would need to quarantine and the cases, combined with a rising infection rate in Cheshire County, prompted him to call an emergency school-board session — as directed by a COVID-19 “decision-making matrix” the district implemented this year as part of its reopening procedures.
The Jaffrey-Rindge School Board decided unanimously Wednesday night to transition the entire district to remote learning, according to Duncan’s message to families that night. He announced the third positive case in the same message.
Duncan said JRCSD will work with the N.H. Division of Public Health Services to conduct contact tracing and notify people who may have been exposed to the virus.
JRMS/CHS students were attending school remotely Thursday while elementary school students continued to attend in-person classes. In December, the district will revisit its decision to go fully remote, according to Duncan.