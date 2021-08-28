JAFFREY — Students in the Jaffrey-Rindge Cooperative School District will start school a week later than expected as the district addresses damage to its facilities from recent flooding and humidity, Superintendent Reuben Duncan announced Friday night.
School will now open Sept. 7 for anyone in Grades 1-12 and Sept. 9 for pre-K and kindergarten students, he said.
In a letter posted on the district's website, Duncan said "elevated levels" of mold have been found in approximately 20 classrooms and other carpeted spaces. Some buildings have also sustained "significant" water damage due to heavy rains this summer that caused pipes to break, including under Pratt Auditorium at Conant High School in Jaffrey.
The Jaffrey-Rindge School Board voted in an emergency meeting Friday evening to postpone students' first day by one week while the district works to resolve those issues, according to Duncan.
That will include completing a mold remediation process this weekend, he said in the letter, followed by further mold testing in all facilities by an environmental hygienist. The district will then perform additional remediation if needed, Duncan said. Work on the auditorium pipes will take place this week, he said.
In a separate letter Thursday notifying district families of the mold problems, Duncan pledged to keep them updated on the situation.
"While we want to do this swiftly, we need to do this correctly," he said. "The health and safety of our staff and learners is our top priority."