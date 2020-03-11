Jaffrey and Rindge voters approved the Jaffrey-Rindge Cooperative School District’s proposed $26,217,333 operating budget Tuesday by a margin of 1,398 to 411.
Residents also voted in favor of each article on the 2020 warrant.
Voters elected, 1,505 to 385, to earmark $100,000 for N.H. School Administrative Unit 47’s building maintenance capital reserve fund and, by a margin of 1,480 to 410, $200,000 for the purpose of parking and drainage maintenance at Jaffrey Grade School, Rindge Memorial School, Jaffrey-Rindge Middle School and Conant High School.
Both items will be funded through the district’s existing fund balance and will not have an impact on property taxes.
Residents also approved salary increases as part of a collective-bargaining agreement with the Jaffrey-Rindge Support Staff Association. Over the next five years, salaries for employees covered under that agreement will increase by a total of $82,685 next school year and $90,646 in the 2023-24 school year. This passed by a vote of 1,258 to 625.
Jaffrey voters elected John McCarthy to serve a three-year term as a school board member in an uncontested race. He received 537 votes. Charles Eicher was elected without opposition to represent Rindge, with 1,099 votes.
Robert Schaumann was elected to a one-year term as district moderator, with a combined 1,584 votes.