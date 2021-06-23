The Jaffrey-Rindge School Board voted Monday night to approve the district’s reopening plan for fall 2021, a plan that calls for full in-person instruction beginning from day one of the new school year.
The plan also calls for minimal strategies for the mitigation of COVID-19 spread, including the lifting of the district’s requirements for mask-wearing and daily health screenings. While social distancing at 3 feet is still included in the framework, the plan calls for the district to revisit this provision over the summer and decide if it is truly necessary for the fall.
“When we look at this framework right here, this is what we believe, based on the trending information we have right now, that we’d like to do,” said Superintendent Reuben Duncan. “And that is basically going back to the typical situation.”
Duncan and the board noted that the reopening framework, like many plans during the COVID-19 pandemic, was meant to be flexible.
“It doesn’t mean that we’ve agreed to this now and we can’t change,” said Nick Handy, communications coordinator and school board secretary. “The idea is that this is something that can change and evolve as we go on.”
The plan itself was based largely on two surveys, one each for district families and district employees. The majority of both groups supported starting the year without mitigation strategies in place.
The school board also voted to approve funds to address improvements to the schools, specifically electrical upgrades for Rindge Memorial School. The funds approved by the board for these electrical upgrades, lighting for parking lot expansion, and site work for signs for Rindge Memorial School and Conant High School amounted to $770,164.
Duncan said that this electrical work was necessary for HVAC upgrades that the district has planned, a project that has been delayed while the district sought approval from the state to use the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief fund for the work. The district hopes to receive this approval soon to begin work this year.
This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information, visit collaborativenh.org.