JAFFREY — The Jaffrey-Rindge Cooperative School District is moving forward with a reopening plan that calls for students to attend in-person classes four days a week, and requires all students and staff members to wear face coverings when they cannot maintain at least six feet of distance.
The school board on Monday night unanimously approved the district’s reopening framework, which plans for students to come to school every day but Wednesdays, when they would learn remotely while school buildings undergo deep cleanings. However, as Superintendent Reuben Duncan emphasized, the framework is not a final decision, but rather a document the district will use to continue planning for the new academic year.
“This is a framework,” Duncan said at the meeting, which was held via Zoom. “It’s not something that’s set in stone, per se. But it helps us to make decisions going forward.”
Public schools statewide transitioned to remote learning in mid-March due to concern over the COVID-19 pandemic and remained that way through the end of the school year. After Gov. Chris Sununu released the state’s reopening guidance on July 14, which largely left key decisions up to individual school districts, public schools throughout the Monadnock Region have been working toward finalizing their reopening plans.
The Jaffrey-Rindge School Board’s decision Monday came after nearly an hour of public comments and questions on the plan. Several teachers in the district questioned the decision to return to any level of in-person classes while the novel coronavirus is still present in the community, especially given the social-distancing requirements included in the district’s plan.
“How will students’ in-person learning experience be all that different from remote learning if it’s important to maintain social distancing and not be passing papers and materials back and forth?” Susan Rolke, a science teacher at Conant High School, asked.
A handful of community members spoke against the district’s plan to require students and staff to wear face coverings when they cannot maintain physical distancing, like on the bus, in hallways and in classrooms if desks cannot be at least six feet apart.
Kelly Williams, who identified herself as a rising sophomore at Conant High School, urged school board members to drop many of the restrictions outlined in the reopening framework, including the mask mandate, and allow students and families to make those sorts of choices for themselves.
“My final plea for you all is to allow school to go back to the way it was, to the way that it should be, to allow students the right to learn at home, if that’s what they want to do, and to allow those who want to learn at school as normal to do that, as well,” Williams said.
District officials now plan to compile a list of frequently asked questions on the reopening plan, and post that to the district’s website in the coming days, Duncan said. The school board will take into consideration public feedback as the district moves forward with its reopening plan, said board member John McCarthy, who made the motion to approve the framework.
“I think that we should go ahead, at this point, with approving the schedule, and the general framework as a tentative document,” McCarthy said. “But I think we need to answer those questions and realize that some of those answers may cause us to change this framework.”
The Jaffrey-Rindge reopening framework, a draft of which the district released last Thursday, is the work of an ad hoc committee of about 50 people, including administrators, teachers, parents, nurses, school board members and other district staff. The committee met throughout the month of July to develop the plan, which also draws on guidance from state and federal public health and education officials.
The committee also used the results of a survey of students, parents/guardians and staff, which generated more than 1,300 responses, to inform the reopening framework the school board approved Monday.
The plan calls for classes in the Jaffrey-Rindge district to resume about two weeks later than originally scheduled. The first day of school was supposed to be Aug. 25, but district leaders have pushed that back to Thursday, Sep. 10, for students in 1st through 12th grades, and Monday, Sep. 14, for preschoolers and kindergarteners.
This will give the district time to implement the plan, as well as thoroughly clean all the schools and install a “robust air purification system across the district,” according to the document. And while the later start date may also affect the last day of school, the district will explore the option of using remote instruction on snow days to prevent the school year from extending further into next summer.