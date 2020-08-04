Keene, NH (03431)

Today

Showers and thundershowers likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. High near 75F. ESE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Tropical storm conditions likely. Rain and wind early. Decreasing clouds overnight. Low 62F. SSW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.