The Jaffrey-Rindge Cooperative School District has joined other area districts in opting to end this school year before June 1.
In a post to the district’s Facebook page Monday, Superintendent Reuben Duncan said that in addition to approving the 2020-21 calendar, the school board voted to set the last day of school for this academic year as Friday, May 29. The board had previously determined that the year would extend no later than June 12.
Last month, both the Monadnock and ConVal regional school districts announced they would end early, on May 29. In a post to the district’s Facebook page about the decision by her school board, Monadnock Superintendent Lisa Witte referred to the challenges of remote learning in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis.
“Remote learning is a great concept and can be very effective if implemented as a systemic approach to learning,” Witte wrote. “Trying to shift learning modes mid-school year, in the midst of a pandemic that brings a very real set of stressors to everyone in the community, makes balancing all of this difficult for everyone.”
Last week, the Fall Mountain Regional School District announced that its last day of school for students would be Friday, June 5.
Grant Bosse, spokesman for the N.H. Department of Education, previously told The Sentinel that districts are allowed to end early, as long as they meet a required 990 hours.