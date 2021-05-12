The Jaffrey-Rindge School District has the opportunity to provide a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for students as young as 12.
The district was approached by the Greater Monadnock Public Health Network about the possibility of creating an in-school vaccination clinic for students at some point in the future.
The CDC this week granted Pfizer emergency-use authorization to allow anyone 12 and older to receive its COVID-19 vaccine. Anticipating this shift in availability, the Greater Monadnock Public Health Network requested the Jaffrey-Rindge Cooperative School district to determine interest among district families as to how many students might access the vaccine.
If the district holds a clinic, both shots would be scheduled and administered at the school.
Families were asked to fill out a survey to determine how many students would be interested in taking the vaccine if it were available. The survey will be used by the Greater Monadnock Public Health Network to determine vaccine allocation.
More information will be available on the Jaffrey-Rindge Cooperative website as it becomes available.