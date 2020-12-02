As remote learning continues in Jaffrey-Rindge Cooperative schools, the district has identified individual students for additional in-person support.
The district plans to put “pods” of these learners — prioritizing students with disabilities, Internet connectivity issues, social-emotional needs or a lack of home supports — in place by Thursday.
The district voted to put students into a fully remote model on Nov. 11, after multiple cases of COVID-19 were reported, and staff availability hit critical levels across the district. The school board agreed for remote learning to continue at least through Dec. 7, when the district is scheduled to re-evaluate.
The first phase of the learning pods will be offered to students with an identified disability that meets criteria for additional needs. Students who were identified to participate in phase 1 were notified by the district on Nov. 24.
“Learners who qualify for learning pods will receive adult supervision and support in the school building, but will still be taking part in their classes remotely,” district Superintendent Reuben Duncan said in a letter to the district last week.
The pod will be offered in-person services in the school building twice a week, for a half-day block. Elementary school students would attend school from 8:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., and middle/high school students would attend from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
The school board is expected to meet next on Dec. 7 to discuss whether the district should continue with remote learning or restore in-person learning. If the board votes to continue remote learning, additional pods of students in need of learning support will be identified and put into place.