The Jaffrey-Rindge MLK Committee is hosting its celebration of Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday virtually tonight. The event was moved online due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, according to a news release from the committee.
James Waller, Cohen Professor of Holocaust and Genocide Studies at Keene State College, will be the keynote speaker with a talk titled “Power to Heal: Hope for America’s Deeply Divided Society.”
The event will also include music by Jaffrey-Rindge School District choruses and the Hutchinson Family Ensemble of Hancock. The committee, in collaboration with MilliporeSigma, is also announcing new Martin Luther King scholarships for graduating high school seniors, according to the release.
The committee will offer an additional program online on Wednesday at 7 p.m. “Abolitionists of Noyes Academy,” presented by historian Dan Billin, which explores the conflict over the opening of an integrated school in Canaan before the Civil War, according to the release. The event, sponsored by N.H. Humanities, is free, but registration is required through the MLK Celebration Jaffrey-Rindge Facebook page.
The Celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. programs are funded in part by the N.H. Charitable Foundation’s Putnam Foundation and GFA Federal Credit Union.