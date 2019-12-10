A Jaffrey man was sentenced to prison time Friday for possessing images and videos of child sexual abuse.
Police found the material after searching the home of Todd R. White, 48, in February. The files contained explicit images of prepubescent children, including depictions of sexual assault by adults, according to a police affidavit filed in court.
White pleaded guilty to 10 counts of possession of child sexual abuse images, a felony, in Cheshire County Superior Court.
He was sentenced to eight to 30 years in N.H. State Prison. Two years of the minimum sentence are to be suspended if he complies with whatever sex offender treatment the N.H. Department of Corrections recommends, which means he would have the possibility of release after six years.
White was sentenced to an additional 7½ to 15 years in prison, all suspended for 40 years on condition of good behavior.