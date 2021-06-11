JAFFREY — Douglas Ley, who represented Jaffrey and other area towns in the N.H. House for eight years, including a recent stint as majority leader, died Thursday night.
N.H. House and Senate Democrats both released statements about his death Friday.
Ley, a Jaffrey Democrat, was 62 last fall, when he was re-elected to a fifth term in the N.H. House. His cause of death was not released.
First elected to represent Cheshire County District 9 — which covers Dublin, Harrisville, Jaffrey and Roxbury — in 2012, Ley served with Rep. Richard Ames, D-Jaffrey, for his entire House tenure. He was majority leader from 2018-20, when Democrats held a majority in that chamber.
Ley had also taught history at Franklin Pierce University in Rindge since 1991, according to his House biography, and was serving a four-year term as president of the AFT-NH teachers' union when he died.
In the news release Friday, Senate Minority Leader Donna Soucy, D-Manchester, and Deputy Senate Minority Leader Cindy Rosenwald, D-Nashua, said they were “heartbroken” to hear of Ley’s passing.
"Doug was a champion for all Granite Staters and his fierce dedication to the betterment of New Hampshire will be missed by all," they said. He was a passionate leader to our House colleagues and leaves behind a legacy of fighting for working people and working families. On behalf of all the Senate Democrats, we extend our sincerest condolences to his wife Mary, his sons, and all of his loved ones."