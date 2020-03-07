JAFFREY — The town officially has a new police chief.
Todd Muilenberg took over the role Monday following the retirement of longtime Chief Bill Oswalt.
Muilenberg has served as Oswalt’s lieutenant for the past 2½ years.
“I’ve learned a lot from Bill, and we all wish him great success in his well-earned retirement,” Muilenberg said Friday.
Those lessons include getting to know the community and the ins and outs of small-town policing, he said.
Before joining Jaffrey, Muilenberg was police chief in Rindge from 2014 to 2017. He moved to the Monadnock Region after 24 years with the much larger Scottsdale (Ariz.) Police Department, he said.
With the recent addition of two officers, including one training at the police academy, Jaffrey has a full staff of 11, Muilenberg said.
As for his old role, Muilenberg said he intends to keep the second-in-command slot open for now but eventually promote from within.