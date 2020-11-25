JAFFREY — Chronic volunteer Joanne Buck of Jaffrey suddenly found herself with a lot of time on her hands when COVID-19 hit, shutting down some of the volunteer projects she spends hours on every week.
Buck is a member of the Jaffrey Woman’s Club, a driver for Meals on Wheels, a reader with America Reads, and a volunteer at the local Swap Shop and food pantry. Some of those programs have shut down, and others she’s stepped back from due to COVID-19. But as a self-proclaimed “professional volunteer,” Buck said this has left her philanthropic urges thwarted. At first, she said, she didn’t know what to do with all that time. But it quickly became clear what the biggest need in the community was, and likely would be for a long time — protective masks.
“You just get frustrated because what can you do to help?” Buck said. “And if I can make masks, if I can help get masks on people’s faces, it’s the only way I know of to be helpful.”
Wearing a mask “is the one thing everyone can do” for their community, Buck said, and she wants to help make that happen.
“We’re all in this together,” Buck said.
Buck has joined the throngs of local volunteers who have taken to sewing masks for distribution in the community, in schools and in hospitals. She works at home in her project room with a single sewing machine. Last week, she stitched her 800th mask on the way to her ultimate goal of 1,000 for the community. She donates the masks to the Jaffrey Public Library and Monadnock Community Hospital for distribution. She’ll keep it up as long as there’s a need, she said.
“Everywhere I bring them, I say, ‘Let me know when you don’t need any more.’ But no one’s said it, yet,” Buck said.
Julie Perrin, library director at the Jaffrey Public Library, said there are four regular seamsters who contribute to the library’s free mask distribution program, which has given out more than 1,000 face coverings to the community, but Buck is by far the most prolific contributor. Perrin said Buck volunteered at the library’s after-school snack program before the pandemic and brought that same energy to her new volunteer effort.
“She very much is a dedicated volunteer in the community,” Perrin said. “She’s taken that same volunteer spirit she used to bring to the afternoon snack program and used it here. She’s truly the ultimate personification of volunteerism.”
Buck has some sewing experience — she’s made clothes for her children before — but it’s not her main hobby, and she said it had been years since she broke out the sewing machine. There are other seamsters who might work faster, but she makes up for lost speed by devoting several hours a day to the project, steadily producing between five and 10 masks a day. She and her husband, Bruce Buck, purchase all the materials for the masks she makes.
“It’s something that we can do,” she said.
This article is being shared by partners in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information, visit collaborativenh.org.