JAFFREY — Police are looking for help from the public in investigating the cause of a fire at a vacant former manufacturing plant Sunday night.
"We are requesting anyone who has relevant information to call us at 603-532-7865, email us at police@townofjaffrey.com, or instant message us on our Facebook page," Jaffrey Police Chief Todd Muilenberg posted.
People can also contact Fire Marshal's Office Investigator Matt Wilmot at 223-4289 or the arson hotline at 800-400-3526.
Muilenberg said Tuesday morning that the department was working in collaboration with the N.H. Fire Marshal's Office to follow up on a few leads, but declined to discuss the investigation further. The Fire Marshal's office was not immediately available for further information.
At least 25 fire departments responded to the fire, which was first reported at the former W.W. Cross building at 39 Webster St. shortly before 6 p.m. Just after 7 p.m., the fire was elevated to fifth alarm, according to Jaffrey Fire Chief David Chamberlain. He also confirmed Monday that no one was injured during the fire.
The building has fallen into disrepair and Chamberlain confirmed that, in the past, the facility has been the victim of vandalism.
The more than 100,000-square-foot building, constructed in 1915, was home to the W.W. Cross factory, which manufactured tacks and fasteners, and was used as an industrial site until the late 1990s, according to an environmental site assessment report prepared by Ransom Consulting.
The building was sold at auction in 2007 and housed businesses there until about 2012, the report said.
A community workshop was held in Jaffrey last year on what residents would like to see done with the 11-acre property.
Chamberlain said the fire affected about an eighth of the building, but added that because the facility was abandoned, there was already structural deterioration. He said the fire only further destabilized the building and increased the odds that it would have to be torn down.