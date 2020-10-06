Jaffrey police have identified the man killed in a two-car crash Friday night as Stanford Long, 76, of New Ipswich.
Long died after suffering a medical issue while driving east on Turnpike Road in Jaffrey, which caused his sedan to cross into the opposite lane and collide with a pickup truck traveling west, near the intersection with Prescott Road, Jaffrey police Lt. Chris LaBrecque said Saturday.
LaBrecque said first responders found Long dead at the scene around 7:30 p.m. He added that Long appeared to have died from the medical issue, rather than injuries suffered during the collision.
Jaffrey police had not received any more information from the medical examiner about Long's death as of noon on Tuesday, according to Denise Chatel, an administrative assistant in the department.
The pickup truck driver suffered minor injuries in the collision, according to LaBrecque.
Long was a member of New Ipswich's Zoning Board of Adjustment and Heritage Commission, according to the town's website.