JAFFREY — After postponing town meeting three times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the town will go ahead with a “drive-in” version of the New England tradition.
The meeting is scheduled for Saturday, June 6, at 9 a.m. in the Hope Fellowship Church parking lot at 16 Prescott Road.
The town “will set up the parking lot to resemble our typical Town Meeting format — the exception being that your seats will be in your cars,” according to a notice sent by the town. “This will enable us to adhere to social distancing requirements while providing shelter from the weather.”
There will be a drive-through check-in area —residents are asked to wear masks while registering, for the safety of the checklist supervisors — then vehicles will park in spaced-out arrangements to ensure adequate social distancing. In addition to a sound system, the meeting audio will be broadcast on 87.9 FM.
Microphones will be set up for public comment, with 6-foot intervals marked for people to stand in line.
For articles that would usually pass or fail on a voice vote, residents will raise their hands through car windows.