Two Monadnock Region librarians are sharing an award given annually to the state’s top library administrator by the N.H. Library Trustees Association.
The organization named Corinne Chronopoulos of the Peterborough Town Library and Julie Perrin of the Jaffrey Public Library as co-recipients of its Library Director of the Year award in September.
Chronopoulos and Perrin were honored Friday in separate ceremonies.
A single library administrator is traditionally named Director of the Year, but NHLTA has tapped co-recipients in three of the last five years. The award recognizes “directors who have exhibited professionalism, leadership and outstanding performance and have made notable contributions toward fulfilling the mission and goals of the library,” according to a news release from the organization.
Mary Hubbard, the assistant library director in Peterborough, said Chronopoulos led the library through a tumultuous year, when it confronted the COVID-19 pandemic and nationwide social justice movements while also preparing for an upcoming renovation project.
“What she has had to manage in the last year is pretty phenomenal,” Hubbard said. “… She has, with indomitable grace, managed an incredibly difficult situation.”
In June, the library moved its operations and collection to temporary locations in advance of a planned expansion and renovation of its permanent building on Route 202. Chronopoulos, who has served as its director since 2014, made sure the library offered Internet access to Peterborough residents for all but two hours during the week-long moving process, according to Hubbard.
Hubbard noted that Chronopoulos developed the library’s curbside pickup program after its facilities closed due to the pandemic and oversaw its reopening at limited capacity last month.
“A lot has fallen on her shoulders, and what she has created is pretty impressive,” Hubbard said.
That includes offering educational programs this year for library staff and members of its Board of Trustees on racial and social justice issues, Hubbard added. She explained that Chronopoulos has been “instrumental” in developing those internal programs as well as similar opportunities for community members, such as a book discussion group.
“Corinne has a wonderful way of intuiting what each staff member’s real strengths are,” Hubbard wrote in a letter supporting Chronopoulos’ nomination for Library Director of the Year. “She has used those strengths to diversify the library’s offerings making it more responsive to needs of the community and at the same time supporting the growth and development of her staff.”
Chronopoulos received her award from NHTLA President Katrinka Pellecchia during a ceremony Friday at the Peterborough Community Center.
John Stone, chairman of the Jaffrey Public Library’s Board of Trustees, said the board nominated Perrin for the NHTLA award because of her wisdom and ambition as the library’s director.
He explained that Perrin drafted a “pandemic policy” for the library even before the coronavirus outbreak began to pose a serious threat to local communities. That plan, which the library subsequently implemented and shared with other libraries across the state, included a curbside pickup program and other measures to continue offering library services while protecting Jaffrey residents, Stone explained.
“She doesn’t like to leave things until [the last minute],” he said. “She thought it through in advance … Julie made it so that the library was still open, but open either virtually or outside.”
Stone, who previously served on the library’s Board of Trustees in the 1980s and 1990s, added that Perrin has expanded educational opportunities for adults and children. In particular, he said the library’s acquisition of multiple grants worth a combined $30,000 has allowed it to upgrade learning facilities and purchase science equipment.
“She has taken the library and turned it around to make it a friendly atmosphere, where everyone’s … treated the same when they come in, whether you are a 3-year-old child or you’re a 90-year-old person,” he said. “Everyone is treated with respect.”
Perrin deflected credit for the Director of the Year award, instead saying the award recognizes the “town’s commitment to lifelong learning for its residents.”
“I am honored to receive this award, but as I have said many times, this is an honor for all of Jaffrey,” she told The Sentinel in an email. “I have a relentless passion for and commitment to the library’s mission of lifelong learning, but my job is to ignite that same passion and commitment in others — staff, trustees, town government, and the entire community.”
Stone said Perrin was honored in a celebration Friday that was attended remotely by about 50 people. He will present Perrin with her award in a private ceremony Tuesday.