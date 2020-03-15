JAFFREY — Officials called off Saturday’s town meeting before its scheduled 9 a.m. start and have decided to close the town offices Monday after learning a town employee’s spouse may have come into contact with a person who later tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
A pink sign in the door to the Ernest J. Pratt Auditorium at Conant High School announced the postponement Saturday morning.
Town Manager Jon Frederick said the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services contacted the spouse Friday night, and town officials learned of the situation around Saturday at 6:30 a.m. According to Frederick, the person may have been exposed on March 4 to a Rockingham County woman who has had a positive test result for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.
Health and Human Services announced that test result Friday. The woman is the seventh person in New Hampshire to test positive for COVID-19. The health department said she was at the Manchester DMV on March 2, 3, 4, 5 and 10. It urged anyone who was there on those days and has symptoms of the illness to stay home and contact a health care provider.
Frederick said Health and Human Services advised the town employee’s spouse to self-isolate until March 18. The town staff member will also stay home, he said.
The Jaffrey town offices will be closed Monday and will be disinfected, but should reopen Tuesday, Frederick said.
Town meeting has been postponed until April 18. He said the delay should not have any major impact on town operations.
Nelson and Chesterfield also canceled their Saturday town meetings amid concerns about the coronavirus, while Dublin, Hancock, Hinsdale, Marlow and Walpole went ahead with theirs as planned.