PETERBOROUGH — A motorcyclist has died after a crash on Route 202 (Hancock Road) in Peterborough Saturday afternoon.
Peterborough police identified the driver as 68-year-old Charles E. Lafreniere of Jaffrey. The motorcycle was the only vehicle involved.
According to an initial investigation, Lafreniere was riding south on Route 202 on a 2003 Harley-Davidson when the motorcycle left the edge of the road and struck a sidewalk curb and stone wall, police said in a news release.
He was pronounced dead at the scene from his injuries by a N.H. assistant deputy medical examiner.
Peterborough Fire Chief Walker said emergency crews were called to the scene shortly before 3:20 p.m., and Route 202 was closed for about two hours.
Peterborough police are still investigating the crash, which occurred in the area of Scott Mitchell Road, and ask anyone with information to call them at 924-8050.
Peterborough Fire & Rescue and the Greenfield and Hancock police assisted at the scene.