JAFFREY — A local medical equipment manufacturer plans to grow its production capabilities by the end of the year, bringing more jobs to the region.
Teleflex Medical OEM, a division of Wayne, Pa.-based medical device company Teleflex, will add a new plastic processing area to its plant at 50 Plantation Drive, according to Jake Wagner, the company's senior engineering manager.
The $12 million development will be a roughly 62-foot-tall tower, joining two other towers at the plant, Wagner said. The new tower will span more than 8,200 square feet, a news release from the company noted.
"We've been planning this since early 2022," Wagner said after a groundbreaking at the Jaffrey property Tuesday. "... After elective surgeries came back, our customers kind of influxed us with additional orders for our products. So that required us to increase capacity across the board."
Wagner said the new area will add 11 more extrusion lines to the plant. Extrusion is an industrial process where plastics, metals or other materials are forced through a series of dies to create a desired shape. In Teleflex's case, those shapes are often medical-grade tubing the manufacturer creates for health care devices like catheters. Wagner said each tower at its Jaffrey plant houses extrusion equipment and oven systems under the extruders.
He said Teleflex largely produces extrusions made from polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), more commonly known as Teflon, and from fluorinated ethylene propylene (FEP), sold under brand names like Teflon FEP, Neoflen FEP and Dyneon FEP.
Wagner said the company moved into the Jaffrey property around 1981. The new tower will be behind the company's main building at the facility, which houses equipment for three production departments as well as support staff and offices.
"We originally started off producing marine and automotive tubing, but in the early 2000s, the company moved more towards specifically medical-grade tubing," he said.
The building addition will link directly with current PTFE production space, Wagner said.
With the expansion, Teleflex aims to add more entry-level operating jobs involving machinery work as well as engineering and support staff positions to perform upkeep on equipment, Wagner said. He said Teleflex Medical OEM employs about 350 people in Jaffrey, while the Teleflex company has about 15,000 people worldwide.
"We're still evaluating how many specific positions this will add, but it will add positions across first, second and third shifts on Monday through Friday, and also on the weekends," he said.
The company has hired Waltham, Mass., contractor Vantage Builders for the construction and worked with Hollywood, Fla.-based engineering consultant NV5's branch in Andover, Mass., for project design.
About 25 representatives and employees of Teleflex and Vantage Builders turned out Tuesday to celebrate the start of the project in front of Teleflex Medical OEM's main building.
In a brief speech to attendees at the groundbreaking, Wagner gave thanks to Jaffrey for its support of the company.
"The products that we make here in Jaffrey and specifically in this tower are sold to our customers across the world which go into life-saving medical devices," he said. "We're very proud to be part of this community here in Jaffrey and greater New Hampshire."
Teleflex hopes to have the new tower building completed by the end of the third quarter or early fourth quarter of this year. Wagner said the new production equipment should be producing extrusions by the end of the year or the first quarter of next year.
