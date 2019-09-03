A Jaffrey man accused of sexual assault was among those sentenced recently in Cheshire County Superior Court in Keene.
Elijah R. Fogg, 18, pleaded guilty in July to sexual assault and false imprisonment, both misdemeanors.
According to court documents, Fogg, then 17, sexually assaulted someone at a party in April 2018. The victim reported waking up to the assault and telling Fogg to stop, which he did not do until she twisted away from him, according to a police affidavit filed in court. Fogg reported being under the influence of alcohol and marijuana and having blacked out at the time, according to court records.
Fogg was sentenced to two years in jail, with one year of the sentence suspended for 10 years on condition of good behavior. He was also sentenced to two years’ probation following his release from jail.
The prosecutor dropped two charges of aggravated felonious sexual assault, both felonies.