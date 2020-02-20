A man who crashed his pickup into a house on River Street in Jaffrey a year ago while attempting to elude police pleaded guilty to three felonies earlier this month and was sentenced to home confinement.
Ryan J. Parent, 30, of Jaffrey, was convicted in Cheshire County Superior Court of aggravated driving under the influence, driving after revocation and reckless conduct with a deadly weapon.
A state trooper noticed Parent driving erratically in Rindge the night of Feb. 21, 2019, and tried to stop him, but Parent drove off into Jaffrey, losing the trooper downtown before crashing into the home, N.H. State Police Lt. Mike Kokoski said at the time.
During the pursuit, Parent drove into the opposite lane and hit speeds of about 100 miles per hour, nearly causing a head-on collision, according to the reckless conduct charge.
He suffered a broken leg in the crash.
Parent was sentenced to one year in jail, with credit for 13 days already served pending the outcome of his case. He was to become eligible to serve the rest of his sentence on home confinement, with electronic monitoring, after a day in jail.
He was also sentenced to three years of probation. An additional prison sentence of two to five years is suspended for five years on condition of good behavior.
Parent was ordered to pay $6,050 in restitution to Andrew Bergeron and to engage in substance use treatment. A fine and penalty assessment of $1,240 was also imposed.
Others sentenced recently in Cheshire County include:
* Eileen Fletcher, 28, of Walpole, pleaded guilty to a felony count of theft by unauthorized taking. According to the charge, Fletcher stole more than $1,500 from Keene Dentistry and Implants by taking money that customers paid and failing to deposit it into the business’ account.
She was ordered to pay $3,468 in restitution to the business. In addition, she was placed on probation for two years; a 360-day jail sentence is suspended for five years on condition of good behavior.
* Timothy D. Jones, 24, of Gilsum, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and vehicular assault, both misdemeanors, related to an Oct. 26 crash in Gilsum. According to the charges, Jones crashed a Toyota 4Runner on Surry Road and suffered a head injury. The assault charge refers to the injury he caused to himself.
Jones was sentenced to one year in jail, all suspended for three years on condition of good behavior; one year of probation; and drug and alcohol counseling. A fine and penalty assessment of $620 was imposed, and his driver’s license was revoked for 12 months.
A felony charge of aggravated driving while intoxicated was dropped as part of a plea agreement.
* Sarah V. Cooke, 29, of Westmoreland, pleaded guilty to taking without owner’s consent and conduct after an accident, both misdemeanors. According to the charges, Cooke used a vehicle belonging to a person identified in court documents as P.C. without P.C.’s permission in Westmoreland on Oct. 27. She also failed to stop at the scene or contact police after causing a crash involving property damage in town the same day, the charges say.
Cooke was sentenced to one year in jail, all suspended for two years on condition of good behavior, with one year of probation and substance-use counseling.
A felony charge of theft by unauthorized taking was dropped as part of a plea agreement.