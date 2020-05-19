JAFFREY — A local man was rescued from Mount Monadnock Saturday night after he suffered a hiking injury.
James Littlefield of Jaffrey was hiking down the White Cross trail at about 5:10 p.m. Saturday when he twisted his leg, according to a N.H. Fish and Game news release.
Members of the Jaffrey, Peterborough, Dublin, Rindge, Troy, Fitzwilliam and New Ipswich fire departments; Monadnock State Park staff; members of the Upper Valley Search and Rescue and conservation officers responded to the mountain after an emergency call was received at about 6:30 p.m. about a hiker in distress, the release states.
A total of 43 rescuers were involved, and Littlefield was brought off the mountain at 10:40 p.m., according N.H. Fish and Game. He was taken by Jaffrey-Rindge Memorial Ambulance to Cheshire Medical Center in Keene where he was treated for a lower leg injury.