JAFFREY — A local man was taken to the hospital after the vehicle he was riding in left the road and went down an embankment Thursday morning, according to police.
Kathleen Eichorn, 71, of Jaffrey was driving north on Peterborough Street (Route 202) in a 2018 Toyota RAV-4 just after 8:30, according to Jaffrey Police Chief William J. Oswalt. As she approached the intersection of Peterborough Street and Nutting Road, she saw a 2013 Ford F-250 that appeared to be entering the intersection to cross the street from a stop sign at Nutting Road. She said it looked like the truck would come into her lane and veered to avoid it, Oswalt said, causing her car to leave the road and go down an embankment.
The driver of the Ford F-250, Matthew Gallo, 47, of Hillsboro told police he had begun to enter the intersection to cross the road but stopped when he saw Eichorn’s vehicle, according to Oswalt. The vehicles never collided, he said.
The RAV-4 bottomed out on a mound of ground, which tore off the vehicle’s undercarriage shield, according to Oswalt. There was no other damage to the car and both vehicles were driven from the scene, he said.
Eichorn’s passenger, Frederick Eichorn, 74, of Jaffrey, was taken to Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough for back and neck pain, Oswalt said. No one else was injured.