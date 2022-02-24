LITCHFIELD — A Jaffrey man was ordered held without bail Thursday on multiple charges, including attempted murder, after police allege he entered a Litchfield residence late Tuesday night and assaulted a resident, according to court documents.
Ian Morris, 25, also faces one count of kidnapping, one count of burglary, two counts of first-degree assault and two counts of second-degree assault, all felonies, according to documents filed with the Hillsborough Superior Court Southern District.
Officers responded to 10 Evergreen Circle around 11:54 p.m. Tuesday night for a reported home invasion with an assault in progress, Litchfield Police Officer Jarrod MacDonald wrote in an affidavit filed with the court.
Upon entering the home, officers observed Morris on the ground in the bathroom with his arms around a man identified as the homeowner, who was bleeding from several lacerations to his head and face, the affidavit states.
The man’s wife was standing outside the bathroom, MacDonald wrote, adding that there were several drops of blood leading down the hallway to the bathroom.
The couple later told police that they were asleep in their bed when Morris — who police say did not know the homeowners — entered their bedroom with a hatchet and blocked the doorway, the affidavit states.
MacDonald alleges in the affidavit that Morris asked the man, “How do you want to die?”
The homeowners, believing it was some sort of prank, got out of bed and put on clothes, and Morris told the man to come downstairs with him, according to the affidavit.
Both the man and the woman went downstairs and Morris told the man to come outside with him, the affidavit states. When the man refused, Morris began to strike him in the head with the blunt end of the hatchet and continued to assault him as the two moved down the hallway, MacDonald wrote.
During the altercation, Morris lost possession of the hatchet and a knife and the woman was able to pick both up, the affidavit states. Morris and the man continued fighting into the bathroom, which is where police found them on the floor, MacDonald wrote in the affidavit.
Morris waived his right to an arraignment Thursday in Hillsborough Superior Court Southern District in Nashua. A dispositional conference in his case has been scheduled for April 21, according to a court spokeswoman.