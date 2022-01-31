JAFFREY — A Jaffrey man died after suffering an apparent medical issue while driving early Sunday morning, according to the town police department.
Christopher Sasner, 46, was found hunched over and unresponsive in the driver's seat of a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado just before 1 a.m. by an officer patrolling downtown Jaffrey, according to the police report in the matter.
The officer, Joseph Hileman, wrote that he saw Sasner's truck, which looked like it had crashed into the former Lab N' Lager building at 4 Stratton Road. Sasner was the only person in the vehicle, according to Jaffrey Police office manager DeniseChatel, who added that police believe the medical issue caused the crash.
The police report does not specify what the medical issue was.
Sasner was removed from the vehicle, given CPR and then taken to Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough, where he was pronounced dead, according to the report.
There was no visible damage to the building or to the vehicle, the report stated.
"Chris was the model first responder who cared so deeply for the communities he served," the post states. "He had the most sincere bedside manner with an unwavering compassion toward patients and even in the most hectic of situations he always remained totally calm and collected."
Olivia Belanger is the health reporter for The Sentinel, covering issues from the opioid crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic to mental health services in the region. A N.H. native, she joined The Sentinel team in August 2019.
