JAFFREY — A boil-water order issued last week for part of Jaffrey was lifted Friday, according to a notice posted on the town website.
The announcement came midday, after two rounds of repeated bacteria sampling — taken Sept. 14 and 16 throughout the entire Jaffrey water system — tested negative for total coliform and E. coli bacteria, according to the town notice. Total coliform is a term used to refer to all sorts of bacteria that can arise due to environmental contamination, according to Jaffrey Superintendent of Utilities Tony Cavaliere.
“This includes E.coli bacteria, fecal bacteria, and ‘other’ good and bad bacteria,” he said Sunday.
Last week, the town announced E. coli bacteria had been detected in the system, and the boil order was issued for properties in the western portion of Jaffrey. Those affected were told to use pre-boiled water or bottled water for drinking, as well as for tasks including washing produce, brushing teeth and making baby formula.
Escherichia coli contaminations can be a result of human or animal wastes in water and can cause illness, according to last week’s notice. Cavaliere said that the source of contamination was never explicitly determined, but he said it’s likely that it was the sample point itself that was contaminated.
“When such small quantities of bacteria are being tested for, it is not uncommon for small numbers of bacteria colonies to be present on a sample tap that can contaminate a sample,” he said.
Sentinel staff writer Mia Summerson contributed to this report.