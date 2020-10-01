JAFFREY — After months of preparation, the Jaffrey Public Library has moved its services indoors.
Those services are still appointment-only, and masks are required, according to a news release from the library earlier this week.
The library is offering a “Grab & Go” pickup service, which works something like curbside pickup but inside. Patrons can stop by the lobby within a one- or two-hour window on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays to pick up reserved books, and browsing carts will also be in the lobby, according to the release.
Alternatively, starting next week, patrons can make 30-minute appointments on Mondays and Thursdays to access the whole building for browsing or other activities.
Appointments can be made by calling 532-7301 or visiting jaffreypubliclibrary.org.