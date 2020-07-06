JAFFREY — The Jaffrey Public Library has reopened for browsing. Sort of.
The library is now holding “outdoor browsing” twice a week, allowing patrons to check out items in the staff parking area, according to a news release Thursday from library director Julie M. Perrin. The first such event was held last week.
While the library at 38 Main St. works to prepare the building to reopen, the outdoor events enable patrons to browse in a relatively safe environment that allows for social distancing, Perrin said in the release. Visitors are required to wear masks and use hand sanitizer.
For the month of July, outdoor browsing will be held Wednesdays from 2 to 4:30 p.m. and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., depending on weather.
Patrons can also continue to make appointments to check out materials by curbside pickup.