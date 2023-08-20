JAFFREY — Honoring the town's 250th anniversary, Jaffrey residents lined downtown Wednesday as they were delighted by a commemorative parade that organizers say has taken as much as half a decade to plan.
The Jaffrey 250th Jubilee Parade welcomed hundreds of families, couples and friends to both sides of Main Street to cheer on state and regional civic groups, marching bands and businesses which built elaborate floats to recognize the celebratory year.
The town of Jaffrey was settled in the 1750s but officially incorporated in 1773. It's named for Portsmouth merchant George Jaffrey, who never visited the community, according to the town's anniversary website.
Led by Grand Marshals Cynthia Hamilton and Bernie Hampsey, the hourlong parade saw a procession of organizations including the Jaffrey Women's Club, American Legion Post 11 Jaffrey, Conant High School's marching band and the town conservation commission.
There were floats for businesses to showcase the town's economic history, like local building supply company Belletetes — featuring staff aboard a deck on the trailer as it celebrates its own 125th anniversary — and Jaffrey manufacturer Teleflex Medical OEM, which displayed its plastic medical equipment products.
Stephen Pelkey, president and CEO of Jaffrey company Atlas Fireworks, served as an emcee for the procession from a platform on the south side of Main Street and announced each participating group in the parade.
Pelkey, a lifelong Jaffrey resident, has served as chair of the town's 250th anniversary celebration committee.
"I was about 11 years old in our bicentennial in 1973, and I saw the older generation that was doing what we're doing today," Pelkey said after the parade's conclusion. "We wanted to make them proud and to make the community proud through some of these efforts."
The celebration committee's 15 members sought to feature residents, nonprofits and churches over five years of planning for the parade, Pelkey said.
Among them was his daughter, Sarah Bergeron, who is vice president of Atlas Fireworks, and helped organize other anniversary events that have taken place throughout the past week. The parade followed an outdoor concert held at Humiston Field on Friday evening, featuring Laconia-based band Recycled Percussion with fireworks by Atlas and fellow Jaffrey industry company Pyrotecnico.
Bergeron said she and her husband both grew up in Jaffrey and had left the town together for several years after meeting, but found themselves drawn back to the community. Her involvement in the committee, she said, is symbolic of the appreciation she has for her hometown.
"We missed it so much that we wanted to move back and raise our family here," Bergeron said of her family's return. "When Jaffrey had this big celebration, I just knew I wanted to be part of it."
Of the parade's highlights, a favorite moment of hers was a brigade of Bektash Shriners from Concord, who zoomed around Main Street in miniature motorcars during one portion of the parade. That was one example of the anniversary committee inviting organizations from other areas to revel in the celebration, with another being the band of Waltham, Mass.-based American Legion Post 156.
Also serving as an organizer was Kathleen Belfsky, who moved to Jaffrey for her retirement and has served on the committee for about two years after wanting to continue previous civic committee experience in the town she moved from.
"Jaffrey's just got so much of that small town flavor that people love, and so I'm really happy to be here and be part of the Jubilee [Parade]," Belfsky said. "This won't be the last committee I'm on."
Pelkey said he understands her sentiment. He's traveled the world through his career having visited about 20 different countries, but feels there's nowhere in the world like Jaffrey, which prides itself on being the only community in the world with its name.
"I've seen very large cities and very small towns, very remote towns from China to Europe to here, and there's nothing like a small-town atmosphere where you can go into any shop and know the owners and know their kids," he said. "You've gone to school with them, you play ball with them, and you've done a variety of different hobbies with them."
And the town's hobbies were visible in the parade, like Scouts BSA Monadnock Troop 33, whose young members carried flags as they marched past crowds in their patch-covered uniforms.
Jaffrey's anniversary celebration concluded Saturday night with a grand finale reception and concert at The Park Theatre, which mainlined Wrentham, Mass., musician Ayla Brown, who is a fifth-season "American Idol" finalist and the morning radio host of Greater Boston radio station Country 102.5.
As Pelkey eyed the shrinking crowd after the parade's end, he said he's proud to see Jaffrey's unity over its two-and-a-half century township exemplified in the weekend's jubilee.
"I think small communities have a better understanding of consistently getting back together for different events, and that's what makes small-town living special," he said.
