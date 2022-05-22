JAFFREY — For Allyson Hocter, volunteering is like second nature.
The Conant High School senior has been involved in community service since she was a kid, volunteering first with her family and then through organizations such as the National Honor Society and her local Girl Scout troop.
That's why she decided to focus her Gold Award project — the culmination of about a decade as a Girl Scout — on making it easier for Jaffrey-area residents to find volunteer opportunities.
"I've been doing it for so long that it's kind of become part of who I am. And I wanted to do something, because I was spending so much time on it, that I really could relate to," Hocter said. "And I also really wanted to share that part of me with as many people as I could, get other people interested in volunteering and share what makes me like it so much with other people."
To earn a Gold Award, Girl Scouts put in roughly 50 to 80 hours of work on a project that addresses a problem in their community or the world at large. Girls who pursue the honor must also complete "journeys" — a series of related badges — or first earn their Silver Award or Bronze Award as a younger scout. Hocter previously earned a Silver Award after she raised money to install a special spinning seat at a local playground for those with sensory issues or other disabilities.
For her Gold Award project, 17-year-old Hocter decided to compile a database, "Creating Community Connections: A Monadnock Area Volunteer Resource," to help people find service opportunities. Developing the directory involved contacting more than 50 organizations to gather contact information, details about their volunteer needs and directions for contributing a donation. The finished product is now available on Facebook and in print at the Jaffrey Chamber of Commerce.
"Allyson has achieved the highest honor possible for a Girl Scout Ambassador. The Gold Award is a recognition that her work will help to make the world a better place for years to come, by connecting people who want to volunteer with the organizations who need their help," Carrie Green Loszewski, vice president of engagement for the Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains, said in an email. "We’re so proud of her!"
In October, Hocter hosted a fair at the American Legion for residents to learn about volunteering in person. Attendees could speak with representatives of organizations such as Team Jaffrey, Reality Check, the Red Cross and the Make a Wish Foundation. There were also tables with information from organizations that could not attend, such as the Jaffrey Fire Department, Monadnock Kitty Rescue, and the Jaffrey and Rindge food pantries. To provide added fun for families, Hocter set up games outside and the Monadnock 4H Robotics team gave demonstrations with their latest robot.
One of the requirements of a Gold Award project is that it must be sustainable and have relevance beyond the scout's own community. To ensure her efforts will live on, Hocter wrote up a guide explaining how she organized the volunteer fair and shared it with the National Honor Society at Conant so that future students can host their own event.
For Hocter, seeing the positive impact of her project has been rewarding.
"Getting my Gold Award is like the last final hurrah of knowing that I did something really great as a part of this organization that I've been in for as long as I can remember," she said.
She first joined Girl Scouts in kindergarten as a Daisy, but by fourth or fifth grade, many of the girls her age had dropped out to spend more time on other activities. As a result, Hocter bounced back and forth between two troops and spent a lot of time with girls who were both older and younger than her.
"That gave me a little bit of a different experience than most of the other girls who had people in their grades that were close to them that they went through the whole time with," Hocter said. "I just really enjoyed getting to do things that I wouldn't have been able to normally do if I wasn't in Girl Scouts."
Some of her favorite memories are of volunteering, completing badges and attending Camp Farnsworth in Thetford, Vt. during the summer. One of the journeys she finished for her Gold Award involved leading her Girl Scout troop through a series of team-building games, including relay races and a variation on musical chairs.
If Hocter had to sum up the biggest lesson she learned through her time in Girl Scouts, it would be to "stick with it," no matter the goal.
"There were a lot of times in Girl Scouts and especially the Gold Award where I just felt really kind of defeated, like things were kind of piling up or I had other school stuff going on," she said. "But I stuck with it, and I'm so happy that I did and that when all those other girls in my grade quit, I kept going, because I'm so glad to still be in it and to have gotten my Gold Award."
As Hocter reflects upon her time in Girl Scouts, she said leaving it behind and preparing to graduate is bittersweet.
"I'm going to miss a lot of the friends that I've made through Girl Scouts," Hocter said. "But hopefully, if I have kids one day, I'll be able to help my future daughter be a part of Girl Scouts and get to participate how I did."
Though she'll miss it, Hocter is proud of what she's accomplished and knows her experiences with the organization will continue to help her throughout her life.
She plans to attend Siena College in Loudonville, N.Y., for business marketing, which she hopes to one day use to start her own nonprofit organization.