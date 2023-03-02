Jaffrey residents got a first look at potential design elements for the roundabout proposed for downtown, with wider sidewalks, native plantings and pockets of gathering space, during the select board meeting Monday.
Select Board Chairman Frank Sterling said the proposed designs were what he has long been envisioning for the downtown development.
“I’ve been working on this for awhile,” Sterling said. “You know, when I first pitched this idea of the roundabout in Jaffrey Downtown Revitalization, the model I held up was Main Street in Keene, and this will go a long way to looking like that, and that’s what I told them we wanted. I think if you can get all the plantings in and get them mature, I think this will be a showstopper.”
The state Department of Transportation is in the midst of the planning process to construct two roundabouts in downtown Jaffrey, one in the town center at the five-way intersection of Route 202, Route 124, Blake Street, Stratton Road and Main Street. The other will be constructed on River Street and Route 202. A bridge is planned to be built spanning the Contoocook River to connect the two roundabouts and create a bypass for Route 202 traffic.
The state has final say over the project, but the town has input on certain design elements. A town committee has been working with design firm Toole Design to create concept designs for the elements the town has input on, such as the width and layout of sidewalks, crosswalks and the green areas surrounding the roundabout.
Design elements presented Monday included the first phase of the project, which includes the Main Street roundabout and the surrounding area.
On Main Street, the design would remove bike lanes and prioritize walking and curbside parking. The sidewalks would be widened to 12 feet for most of Main Street to allow for more use by the local businesses. The narrowing of the roadway will likely slow traffic, and traffic volumes on Main Street are expected to be reduced, as Route 202 traffic will bypass Main Street over the new bridge.
In the area where the former Lab ‘n’ Lager stands, which is expected to be torn down for the project, there is a proposed one-way lane to allow traffic from the new bridge to Stratton Road to allow school bus access. There are proposed parking spots and bike parking for additional access to the Rail Trail trailhead and room for picnic tables.
It’s proposed to use granite cobble for an apron around the roundabout itself, and for it to be used as edge materials. Granite would be used for curbs, bollards, edges of planting areas and seating. Similar to features already in the downtown, black metal would be used for light poles, fencing and guardrails, wayfinding signs and bike racks. Sidewalks would be widened to allow shops to use the walks and allow benches and other sitting areas.
Plantings would be added to the center of the roundabout, as well as traffic islands, with native perennial plants, wildflowers and evergreens. In the center of the roundabout, there would be an installation of a sculpture or art piece, with the possibility of a “Welcome to Jaffrey” sign.
On the roadside, plantings of small flowering trees and larger shade trees would be added, with preference given to native trees adapted to the conditions and that are salt- and drought-tolerant.
A presentation with proposed streetscape design elements and real-world examples is available on the town’s website, townofjaffrey.com, under the “Downtown Traffic Project” tab for residents to review. Planning and Economic Development Director Jo Anne Carr said the state DOT still have to review those elements, and during that process, will decide which elements are able to be incorporated into the construction process and which the town will have to pay for independently, if they want them.
For items the town has to pay for, it’s anticipated the town will use funds in the downtown Tax Increment Financing Fund. The fund captures additional tax revenue from improvements made in the area, which can then be used on infrastructure projects in that area.
“I’m sure there’s a fair amount we’ll have to fund ourselves,” said Sterling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.