NEW IPSWICH — The Jaffrey residents who died in a vehicle crash Thursday afternoon were Marc A. Motuzas, 28, and Peter F. Deiana, 29, according to loved ones and their obituaries.
Both men's obituaries say they were best friends.
"They were both great and beautiful people," Deiana's fiancée, Aleena Stedman of Jaffrey, said in a Facebook message Monday afternoon. "You could always count on them for a shoulder to cry on. Both taken [too] soon."
Deiana was described in his obituary as "a great friend to many," who liked spending free time with friends and family, in activities such as camping, kayaking and fishing, and at Rye Beach. Most recently, he worked as S&S Concrete Floors Inc. in New Ipswich.
"He could always make people laugh and gave the best hugs," Stedman, who is pregnant with the couple's child, said. "He would do anything and everything he could for his friends and family."
According to his obituary, Motuzas worked most recently at Medefab — a medical device manufacturing company in Jaffrey — and enjoyed spending time with loved ones, hunting, fishing and watching sports.
The two died at the scene, after the pickup truck they were in veered off Turnpike Road and crashed into several trees, according to a news release Thursday from New Ipswich police. As of Friday night, police hadn't released the names of those involved since family members were still being notified, Lt. Michael Abel said.
Additional information was unavailable from New Ipswich police Monday.
However, Motuzas' and Deiana's obituaries both say they died in a vehicle crash Thursday.
A GoFundMe page has been set up for Deiana's family at www.gofundme.com/f/peter-deiana to help cover funeral expenses. As of Monday, the page had already surpassed its $4,000 goal.
A service for Deiana is scheduled for Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Woodbound Inn in Rindge, with a celebration of life to follow until 5 p.m.
Calling hours for Motuzas are scheduled for Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Cournoyer Funeral Home in Jaffrey, with a mass of Christian burial on Friday at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick Church in Jaffrey.