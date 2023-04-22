JAFFREY — Firefighters battled a two-alarm fire Friday evening that caused damage to two outbuildings but did not lead to any injuries, Jaffrey Fire Chief David Chamberlain said Saturday.
Crews were called to 4 Nutting Road at 5:25 p.m. and arrived on scene three minutes later, upon which they upgraded their response to two alarms, Chamberlain said.
"It was a report of two outbuildings with heavy fire with exposure to two apartment buildings," he said.
The two outbuildings were a shed on the property at Nutting Road and a one-and-a-half-story single-bay garage on the property at 40 North Street. He said both buildings are likely a total loss.
Chamberlain noted the shed housed a vintage Ford Model T car, which was saved by people in the area who pushed it out before the blaze escalated.
The property at 40 North Street also has a multifamily residential building, which received light damage from the neighboring fire. There were people inside the residence at the time, and Chamberlain said they were briefly evacuated before quickly being able to return.
"Some vinyl siding melted outside the [residential] building," Chamberlain said, noting damage did not extend into the residence. "It was probably within 15 feet of the [out]building."
He said firefighters brought the blaze under control by 6:30 p.m.
Jaffrey firefighters were assisted by New Hampshire crews from Dublin, Rindge, Peterborough, New Ipswich, Keene, Troy, Greenville and Fitzwilliam, as well as Winchendon, Mass. Jaffrey police also assisted fire crews at the scene.
