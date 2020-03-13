JAFFREY — Route 124 was closed for part of Thursday afternoon after a crash around noon brought down a utility pole and live wires.
Jaffrey Fire Chief David Chamberlain said a pickup struck a utility pole, bringing down wires onto the vehicle. When the fire department arrived, the driver was alert and conscious but had to stay in the vehicle until Eversource arrived and shut off the power, Chamberlain said.
The pickup was the only vehicle involved in the crash, according to Chamberlain. He said a tractor trailer traveling along the road nearly struck the downed wires but was able to stop in time.
The driver was taken to the hospital. Chamberlain did not know the extent of his injuries, if any.
Police Chief Todd Muilenberg said the accident was caused by a medical issue the driver experienced while on the road. He did not have details on the driver’s identity or medical condition as of Friday morning.
Muilenberg said the crash caused a power outage, and the road was closed to both lanes of traffic for at least 1½ hours.