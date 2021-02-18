JAFFREY — A tractor-trailer caused significant damage to a utility pole on River Street (Route 202) Thursday morning, leading to a road closure and an early dismissal from Jaffrey Grade School.
Jaffrey Police Chief Todd Muilenberg said the driver, who has yet to be identified, hit the pole around 7 a.m., and drove away from the scene.
"He didn't stop, and so we aren't sure if he knew the incident occurred," Muilenberg said.
No injuries have been reported, he said.
Because of the damage, the intersection of River Street and Charlonne Street is temporarily closed.
Eversource will be working to repair the pole, Muilenberg said, and power outages may occur.
Jaffrey Grade School is also dismissing its students early today because of the incident, according to a post on the school district's Facebook page.
"We have been informed that due to the need to make repairs, electricity will be turned off around the noon time at the Jaffrey Grade School," the post says.
Students who get driven to school need to be picked up by 12:45 p.m., according to the post, and those who take the bus will be dismissed at 1 p.m.