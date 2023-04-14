A new partnership between St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Student Transportation of America — which includes Community Transportation in Jaffrey — has special meaning to one Jaffrey driver.
Student Transportation of America has previously partnered with the charity, but starting this year, it is enhancing its support with a fund drive and a company match.
For Minta L’Ecuyer, who drives a van for Community Transportation in Jaffrey, the charity is particularly close to her heart. Her son, Stanley David Brooks, spent years at St. Jude’s in the 1970s, undergoing treatment for leukemia. When she found out about the new fundraising partnership, she cried.
“Throughout our four years at St. Jude during David’s treatment, we met incredible people with incredible hearts. People don’t realize how much the staff at St. Jude does to ensure all children are given the highest quality of care. The donations mean so much,” L’Ecuyer said.
L’Ecuyer said she’s intimately familiar with how much the support from St. Jude’s can mean to a family.
“He was 6 years old when they discovered he had leukemia, and at that time, that was a death sentence,” L’Ecuyer said.
Her son survived a further three years, but died in 1980 at 9 years old. L’Ecuyer said she’s grateful for that extra time, and to St. Jude’s for the work they do to provide no-cost treatment for children, a mission that continues today.
L’Ecuyer said she saw great care being given to the children at St. Jude’s, recalling one story of a child who wouldn’t eat, and the lengths the staff went to in order to find something enticing — including calling his grandmother to find out her particular macaroni and cheese recipe.
L’Ecuyer said she takes comfort in the fact that in his time at St. Jude’s, her son was part of research that has led to much better survival rates for childhood cancer today.
“He died. But he didn’t die in vain, and that’s how we look at it in our lives,” L’Ecuyer said.
Today, 40 years after her son’s death, the hospital remains close to her family’s heart, L’Ecuyer said — her daughter and grandchildren regularly raise money for the hospital, and make the donation in his name.
Now, Community Transportation and its parent company, Student Transportation of America, will also be raising funds for the hospital in a campaign drive to match up to $100,000 in employee giving and fundraising from across the United States, including in Jaffrey.
Student Transportation of America has offered several options for employee giving, including donations though payroll, or organized activities such as bake sales or raffles run by individual terminals.
In Jaffrey, Community Transportation is participating by organizing a raffle, with prizes such as a gift certificate to a local restaurant or hand-crafted quilted items.
Tracey Labrecque, operations manager for the Jaffrey Community Transportation terminal, organized a walk challenge for March to complete a total of 62 miles, backed by community pledges.
Labrecque said she’s glad to know that the money raised will be going toward supporting families during their time of greatest need.
“These families need to know that people are there for them, even though it’s a difficult time,” Labrecque said.
Andrea Celino, who is the St. Jude program coordinator for the Northeast region of Student Transportation of America, said that the Jaffrey terminal wanted to do its part in making sure that St. Jude is able to continue to ensure that no family has to pay for lifesaving treatment for their children.
“Everyone at Community Transportation has embraced our support of the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital wholeheartedly. While our parent company, Student Transportation of America, has run our ‘Driving for a Cure’ program previously, enhancing that employee-giving program by specifically supporting St. Jude was a natural fit given the shared values of caring for children and the community’s well-being,” Celino said. “We are all thrilled to be able to do a small part to help St. Jude ensure that families never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing, or food, so they can focus on helping their child live.”
For information about how to support Community Transportation, call 603-532-4079 or visit the terminal at 26 Fitzgerald Drive in Jaffrey.
