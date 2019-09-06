JAFFREY — Members of the United Church of Jaffrey invite the public to join them this weekend as they convert the church’s front lawn into a memorial for victims of mass shootings and a call for gun control.
“The United Church of Jaffrey community can no longer stand idly by while people all over our country are dying in mass shootings,” a flier for Sunday’s event reads. “We must do something!”
Describing the event as a “ritual of prayer in action,” the church will put out hundreds of crosses on its lawn, which the flier says will honor everyone who has been killed in a mass shooting in the United States in 2019.
In the process, the flier says, participants will call for “sensible gun control legislation.”
The church is at 54 Main St. The event starts at 3 p.m.