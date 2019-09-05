JAFFREY — Max Mitchell has resigned his position as executive director of the Jaffrey Chamber of Commerce to take on an expanded role at the Woodbound Inn in Rindge.
Mitchell said he was the chamber’s executive director since January 2018, but served on the chamber’s board in different capacities for 14 years prior to that, holding posts as president, treasurer and secretary.
For the past two years, he’s also worked part-time in a variety of roles at the Woodbound Inn. An opportunity recently arose to work there full-time and potentially step into a more managerial role, he said, prompting his decision to leave the chamber.
His last day there was Friday.
“I’m going to continue to support the chamber of commerce. I’m a past president, which means I’m always going to have a presence there, because the past presidents are very vocal and active in the organization,” Mitchell said. “So I intend to continue that and also to help assist whoever my replacement ends up being in any way I can.”
Matt McCarthy, president of the chamber’s board of directors, said the board has begun the search for Mitchell’s replacement. There is no set timeline for the search, but in the meantime, he said, the organization will be staffed as normal with volunteer hours and board support.
“Max, of course, is always going to be a part of the Jaffrey Chamber of Commerce family, and we understand when an opportunity in life presents itself to you,” McCarthy said. “We look forward to his success over at the Woodbound, and certainly, Max’s shoes are going to be tough shoes to fill.”
Mitchell, who’s lived in town since 1999, said he was the organization’s first executive director, a role that was created in response to several years of growth. He said his favorite part of the position was engaging with people in the community.
“I loved just anytime answering the phone, talking to our members, helping them with their needs anytime I can, listening to their challenges, and then trying to formulate solutions as an organization that represents them and that they pay dues to belong to,” Mitchell said. “That was probably my most rewarding part of my job.”
Mitchell said he is excited to step into the expanded role at the Woodbound Inn. He noted that he comes from a background in hospitality and previously owned the Monadnock Inn in Jaffrey with his sister for 14 years.