Jaffrey couple Chelsie and Jeffrey Thibault welcomed their new baby a half hour into the new year Sunday, the first birth reported by a local hospital in 2023.
Cayson Thibault was born at 12:36 a.m. at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, right on time at 39 weeks and 5 days, according to the hospital. He weighed in at 8 pounds, 10 ounces and is 21 inches long.
"He's our little rainbow baby," said Chelsie, 30. "We had a miscarriage last fall, so he's our little rainbow gift from our miscarriage."
Chelsie, a tax collector for the town of Jaffrey,said she and Jeffrey, who works at Heart Line Stove Shop in Jaffrey, arrived at the hospital around 10:40 p.m. Saturday.
She said she was having contractions when the New Year's ball dropped in New York City.
"I looked at my husband and said, 'I'm sorry, I can't kiss you right now, but probably in a couple more minutes,' " Chelsie said. "And then [after delivery], I was able to give him his New Year's Eve kiss."
Cayson is the Thibaults' second son, and Chelsie said his 4-year-old brother Jaxson is "super excited" to have a newborn baby brother. She added that the siblings met over a video call Sunday morning. She said Cayson is the fourth grandchild on her side of the family.
"Just like when Jaxson was born, it was amazing," said Jeffrey, 30.
