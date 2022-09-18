JAFFREY — Solemn silence, dedication of a vigil and the placing of wreaths marked the second consecutive time a local American Legion post paid tribute to the state's prisoner-of-war and missing-in-action military.
American Legion Post 11 welcomed a crowd of veterans and military community members at 11 a.m. Saturday for an opening ceremony of a vigil at the back of the Webster Street building honoring POW and MIA soldiers lasting 24 hours until 11 a.m. Sunday.
"It is our duty to remember those brave men and women who have given us the priceless gift of freedom," said Michael Pollitt, a chaplain of the American Legion's Department of N.H., to the audience in an address before giving prayer. "On this annual day of remembrance for our POWs and MIAs, we remember their sense of duty, their love and their sacrifices."
Those attending turned out from other communities to witness this year's vigil, which travels around the state each year, according to Michael Gallagher, vice-commander of the state Sons of the American Legion detachment. He said people stand or sit at the vigil for 15 minutes each, with some remaining at the post overnight to ensure that duty is fulfilled throughout the full 24 hours.
Gallagher, of Jaffrey, spearheaded the work for Jaffrey Post 11 to host the vigil in his first time as chair of the vigil following Charlie Arkwell, former commander of the N.H. Detachment.
"I was nervous, but I felt good setting this up," Gallagher said. "It's very important to me and I think it's great we get this honor to do this. We're going to make it grow from here as I grow more into the American Legion."
Arkwell, of Dover, said it felt bittersweet seeing someone else take the reins but he was pleased with Gallagher's efforts at ensuring the memorial lives on.
"It seems strange for me not to be running it ... [as] I've done it for the last six or seven years," he said following the ceremony. "It's a very important thing that [people] remember we do have POWs and MIAs that are still out there. Some may return and some may never return."
The vigil itself consisted of objects placed on a table like a plate, with Pollitt explaining to the audience each object's symbolism in relation to POW and MIA soldiers.
"This table set for one is small, symbolizing the frailty of one prisoner lone against an army of suppressors," Pollitt said during the ceremony. "Salt sprinkled on the plate reminds us of the countless fallen tears of families as they wait. The chair is empty for all not here."
Within a glass vase on the table with an American flag was a red rose, which Pollitt said represented red ribbons on lapels that indicate one's connection to an MIA soldier. Terri Ouellette, president of the state American Legion detachment, joined Pollitt in explaining some of these items.
"The single rose in a vase reminds us of the family and friends of our missing brothers who keep the faith while awaiting their return," she said. "The American flag reminds us that many of them may never return and pay the supreme sacrifice to ensure our freedom."
She added that a lemon slice on the plate symbolized the "bitter" fight of POWs and MIAs, while a candle served as a "light of hope ... to illuminate [soldiers'] way home."
Saturday's ceremony also featured the placing of five wreaths memorializing POWs and MIAs of each major conflict the U.S. has faced over the last century in front of flags of the various branches of the U.S. military and the POW/MIA flag.
John Hook, commander of the state American Legion detachment, said in a brief speech to the crowd that while Memorial Day commemorates America's fallen armed forces, some military families still seek closure for their relatives in service.
"For the families of those with POWs [and] MIAs, the light at the end of their tunnel can only be lit by the candle of hope that we hope to bear through our efforts and dedication," Hook said in his speech.
