SURRY — Residents approved the proposed school and town operating budgets in back-to-back meetings Thursday night that together lasted less than an hour.
About 40 people gathered at town hall, a few more showing up for the town meeting than the school-district meeting, and passed all the articles on both warrants.
The $2,626,304 school budget is down $137,527, or about 5 percent, from the $2,763,831 budget voters approved last year. However, school board Chairman Tim Peloquin said there is a surplus of about $300,000 this year, which will be returned to taxpayers.
Peloquin said that the district’s costs are driven largely by how many students enter or leave the district in any given year, and that number has constantly been in flux over the past few years. Some years the town has seen more than 30 children move to or leave the district, he said.
That shifting student population has led to several surpluses in recent years, not because the school board is over-budgeting, but rather because it is hard to predict how many students’ tuitions the district will have to cover, Peloquin said. Surry no longer has its own school, instead paying tuition to send students to Keene public schools.
The pandemic has made things even more unpredictable, Peloquin said, resulting in an $800,000 surplus in the 2020-21 budget that some residents have commented on.
“We don’t control COVID. COVID had a dramatic effect on the schooling population that we pay for,” he said. “A very large number of students did not return to school, which resulted in an almost $800,000 return to you.”
At the end of the school meeting, a nonbinding straw poll was held to determine whether residents were in favor of having the surplus returned to the taxpayers each year or carried over toward the next year’s school-district budget.
Residents indicated a strong preference for having the surplus returned to taxpayers. Only five or six residents voted in favor of carrying the surplus over.
The $602,006 town budget — which passed by unanimous voice vote — represents an increase of $4,532, or less than 1 percent, over the $597,474 budget voters approved last year.
Voters also approved $24,500 for a town-wide property revaluation, with $21,000 coming from the revaluation reserve fund and the rest coming from taxation.
Resident David Lane questioned how valuations will be done amid a tumultuous real estate market.
“With everything that has been going on with crazy real estate in the past year, how in heaven's name are they going to be able to do a good valuation of a little town like Surry when a ranch sells for a half a million and stuff like that is going on?” Lane said. “What’s going to happen?’
Selectman Bruce Smith said that the town has been advised that values will probably be very high. There are not enough sales in Surry to create a good baseline, Smith said, but other nearby towns like Walpole are also being done this year and will be lumped in.
“It can be high, or it can be low,” he said. “The idea is that it is kind of proportional throughout the town so that one person isn’t paying more than another.”
Voters also approved $30,000 for the fire truck reserve fund, $20,000 for the highway equipment reserve fund and $26,500 to paint the bell tower and replace clapboards at town hall.