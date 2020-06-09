U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen has made her candidacy for a third term official, a Charlestown resident is running for N.H. Senate, and a Jaffrey selectman is looking to get back into the N.H. House.
These are among the takeaways from the fourth day of filings for New Hampshire’s state primary.
Here’s a list of people who have filed so far* to represent local residents in county, state and federal offices. The filing period runs through Friday. The primary is Sept. 8, ahead of the general election Nov. 3.
U.S. Senate
Jeanne Shaheen (D) of Madbury (incumbent)
Already filed: Tom Alciere (D) of Hudson and Paul J. Krautmann (D) of Keene; Don Bolduc (R) of Stratham and Andy Martin (R) of Manchester
U.S. House, 2nd Congressional District
Already filed: Joseph Mirzoeff (D) of Keene
Seat is currently held by U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster, a Democrat from Hopkinton. District includes all of the Monadnock Region.
Governor
Already filed: Nobody (R) of Keene
Seat is currently held by Gov. Chris Sununu, a Republican from Newfields. Nobody was formerly known as Richard Paul before legally changing his name.
N.H. Executive Council, District 2
Cinde Warmington (D) of Concord
Already filed: Craig Thompson (D) of Harrisville; and Stewart I. Levenson (R) of Hopkinton
Seat is currently held by Executive Councilor Andru Volinsky, D-Concord. District includes the local communities of Acworth, Alstead, Charlestown, Chesterfield, Dublin, Gilsum, Hancock, Harrisville, Hinsdale, Keene, Langdon, Marlborough, Marlow, Nelson, Roxbury, Stoddard, Sullivan, Surry, Walpole, Westmoreland and Winchester.
N.H. Executive Council, District 5
Already filed: Debora B. Pignatelli (D) of Nashua (incumbent); Bob Clegg (R) of Hudson and Dave Wheeler (R) of Milford
District includes the local communities of Antrim, Bennington, Fitzwilliam, Greenfield, Jaffrey, Peterborough, Richmond, Rindge, Swanzey and Troy.
N.H. Senate, District 5
Timothy O’Hearne (R) of Charlestown
Seat is currently held by N.H. Sen. Martha Hennessey, D-Hanover. District includes the local community of Charlestown.
N.H. Senate, District 10
Already filed: Daniel LeClair (R) of Swanzey
Seat is currently held by N.H. Sen. Jay Kahn, D-Keene. District covers Alstead, Chesterfield, Gilsum, Harrisville, Hinsdale, Keene, Marlborough, Nelson, Roxbury, Sullivan, Surry, Swanzey, Walpole, Westmoreland and Winchester.
N.H. Senate, District 12
Already filed: Kevin Avard (R) of Nashua
Seat is currently held by N.H. Sen. Melanie Levesque, D-Brookline. District includes the local community of Rindge.
N.H. House, Cheshire 1
Lucy McVitty Weber (D) of Walpole (incumbent)
Already filed: Michael D. Abbott (D) of Hinsdale (incumbent) and Cathryn A. Harvey (D) of Chesterfield (incumbent)
In addition to Abbott, Harvey and Weber, the fourth seat in this district is currently held by N.H. Rep. Paul Berch, D-Westmoreland. District covers Chesterfield, Hinsdale, Walpole and Westmoreland.
N.H. House, Cheshire 2
John E. Mann (D) of Alstead (incumbent)
Rich Nalevanko (R) of Alstead
District covers Alstead, Marlow and Surry.
N.H. House, Cheshire 5
Already filed: John Bordenet (D) of Keene (incumbent); and Marilyn L. Huston (R) of Keene
District covers Keene’s Ward 2.
N.H. House, Cheshire 6
Kyle LaBrie (R) of Keene
Already filed: Dru Fox (D) of Keene
Seat is currently held by N.H. Rep. David R. Meader, a Democrat. District covers Keene’s Ward 3.
N.H. House, Cheshire 7
Sparky Von Plinsky (D) of Keene (incumbent)
District covers Keene’s Ward 4.
N.H. House, Cheshire 8
Already filed: Donovan Fenton (D) of Keene (incumbent)
District covers Keene’s Ward 5.
N.H. House, Cheshire 9
Already filed: Richard Ames (D) of Jaffrey (incumbent) and Douglas Ley (D) of Jaffrey (incumbent); Rita Mattson (R) of Dublin and Leo Plante (R) of Dublin
District covers Dublin, Harrisville, Jaffrey and Roxbury, and has two representatives in the N.H. House.
N.H. House, Cheshire 10
Already filed: Lucius Parshall (D) of Marlborough (incorrectly listed as Republican previously)
Seat is currently held by N.H. Rep. Sandy Swinburne, D-Marlborough. District covers Marlborough and Troy.
N.H. House, Cheshire 11
Patricia A. Martin (D) of Rindge
Already filed: Gene Andersen (D) of Rindge; and John B. Hunt (R) of Rindge (incumbent)
The two seats in this district are currently held by Hunt and N.H. Rep. John O’ Day, R-Rindge. District covers Fitzwilliam and Rindge.
N.H. House, Cheshire 12
Already filed: Barry Faulkner (D) of Swanzey (incumbent) and Jennie Gomarlo (D) of Swanzey (incumbent)
District covers Richmond and Swanzey and has two representatives in the N.H. House.
N.H. House, District 13
Already filed: Henry A.L. Parkhurst (D) of Winchester (incumbent) and Natalie Quevedo (D) of Winchester
District covers Winchester and has one representative in the N.H. House.
N.H. House, Cheshire 14
Franklin W. Sterling Jr. (R) of Jaffrey
Already filed: Matthew John Santonastaso (R) of Rindge
Seat is currently held by N.H. Rep. Craig R. Thompson, D-Harrisville. District covers Dublin, Fitzwilliam, Harrisville, Jaffrey, Rindge and Roxbury.
N.H. House, Cheshire 15
Bruce L. Tatro (D) of Swanzey (incumbent)
District covers Marlborough, Richmond, Swanzey, Troy and Winchester.
N.H. House, Cheshire 16
Joe Schapiro (D) of Keene (incumbent)
Ian Freeman (R) of Keene
Already filed: Amanda Elizabeth Toll (D) of Keene
The two seats in this district are currently held by Schapiro and N.H. Rep. William Pearson, D-Keene. District covers all five Keene wards.
N.H. House, Hillsborough 1
Marjorie Porter (D) of Hillsboro (incumbent)
Susanne F. White (D) of Hillsboro
Already filed: Jim Fedolfi (R) of Hillsboro (incumbent)
District includes the local community of Antrim and has two representatives in the N.H. House.
N.H. House, Hillsborough 24
Already filed: Judy Wilson Ferstenberg (D) of Peterborough, Peter R. Leishman (D) of Peterborough (incumbent) and Ivy Vann (D) of Peterborough (incumbent)
District covers Peterborough and has two representatives in the N.H. House.
N.H. House, Hillsborough 38
Riche Colcombe (R) of Hillsboro
Already filed: Jim Bosman (D) of Francestown (incumbent)
The two seats in this district are currently held by Bosman and N.H. Rep. Chris Balch, D-Wilton. District includes the local communities of Antrim, Bennington, Greenfield and Hancock.
N.H. House, Sullivan 7
Judy Aron (R) of Acworth (incumbent)
District includes the local communities of Acworth and Langdon.
N.H. House, Sullivan 8
Walter Spilsbury (R) of Charlestown
Seat is currently held by N.H. Rep. Thomas Laware, R-Charlestown. District covers Charlestown.
Cheshire County Attorney
D. Chris McLaughlin (D) of Westmoreland (incumbent)
Cheshire County Sheriff
Already filed: Eli Rivera (D) of Keene (incumbent)
Cheshire County Commissioner, District 1
Already filed: Jack Wozmak (D) of Walpole (incumbent); and Chester Lapointe II (R) of Winchester
District covers Chesterfield, Hinsdale, Surry, Swanzey, Walpole, Westmoreland and Winchester.
Cheshire County Commissioner, District 2
Already filed: Terry M. Clark (D) of Keene
Seat is currently held by Chuck Weed, D-Keene. District covers Keene, Marlborough and Roxbury.
Cheshire County Register of Deeds
Already filed: Anna Z. Tilton (D) of Keene (incumbent)
Hillsborough County Sheriff
Already filed: Bill Barry (D) of Manchester, Christopher Connelly (R) of Mont Vernon and Joshua Homes (R) of Manchester
Sullivan County Sheriff
Already filed: John P. Simonds (R) of Claremont (incumbent)
The following are seeking to be placed on the general election ballot by filing declarations of intent: Jo Jorgensen of Greenville, S.C., president; Darryl W. Perry of Manchester, governor; Justin O’Donnell of Nashua, U.S. Senate; Andrew Olding of Nashua, U.S. House, N.H.’s 2nd Congressional District; Joanne Michelle Martin of Concord, Executive Council, District 2.
Third-party candidates are required by state law to file declarations of intent when seeking to run for office in general elections. As part of the declaration, the candidate agrees to file nomination papers by an established deadline and commit to participating in the election, if qualified.
According to the N.H. Secretary of State’s Office, declarations of intent are filed with fees ranging from $2 to $250. Signatures of registered voters required on nomination papers range from 150 to 3,000.
Full instructions for filing can be found at the Secretary of State’s Office at https://sos.nh.gov/2020ElecInfo.aspx.