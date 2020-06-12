Congresswoman Annie Kuster has made her candidacy for a fifth term official, a fourth person has entered the GOP primary for U.S. Senate, and three more Republicans are running for a local N.H. House district represented entirely by Democrats.
These are among the takeaways from the seventh day of filings for New Hampshire’s state primary.
Here’s a list of people who have filed so far to represent local residents in county, state and federal offices. The filing period runs through today. The primary is Sept. 8, ahead of the general election Nov. 3.
U.S. Senate
Gerard Beloin (R) of Colebrook
Already filed: Tom Alciere (D) of Hudson, Paul J. Krautmann (D) of Keene and Jeanne Shaheen (D) of Madbury (incumbent); Don Bolduc (R) of Stratham, Andy Martin (R) of Manchester and Corky Messner (R) of Wolfeboro
U.S. House, 2nd Congressional District
Ann McLane Kuster (D) of Hopkinton (incumbent)
Already filed: Joseph Mirzoeff (D) of Keene; Matthew D. Bjelobrk (R) of Haverhill, Lynne Ferrari Blankenbeker (R) of Concord, Eli D. Clemmer (R) of Berlin and Steven Negron (R) of Nashua
District includes all of the Monadnock Region.
Governor
Already filed: Nobody (R) of Keene and Karen Testerman (R) of Franklin
Seat is currently held by Gov. Chris Sununu, a Republican from Newfields. Nobody was formerly known as Richard Paul before legally changing his name.
N.H. Executive Council, District 2
Jim Beard (R) of Lempster
Already filed: Emmett Soldati (D) of Somersworth, Craig Thompson (D) of Harrisville and Cinde Warmington (D) of Concord; Stewart I. Levenson (R) of Hopkinton
Seat is currently held by Executive Councilor Andru Volinsky, D-Concord. District includes the local communities of Acworth, Alstead, Charlestown, Chesterfield, Dublin, Gilsum, Hancock, Harrisville, Hinsdale, Keene, Langdon, Marlborough, Marlow, Nelson, Roxbury, Stoddard, Sullivan, Surry, Walpole, Westmoreland and Winchester.
N.H. Executive Council, District 5
Already filed: Debora B. Pignatelli (D) of Nashua (incumbent); Bob Clegg (R) of Hudson and Dave Wheeler (R) of Milford
District includes the local communities of Antrim, Bennington, Fitzwilliam, Greenfield, Jaffrey, Peterborough, Richmond, Rindge, Swanzey and Troy.
N.H. Senate, District 5
Already filed: Timothy O’Hearne (R) of Charlestown
Seat is currently held by N.H. Sen. Martha Hennessey, D-Hanover. District includes the local community of Charlestown.
N.H. Senate, District 8
Already filed: Ruth Ward (R) of Stoddard (incumbent)
District includes the local communities of Acworth, Antrim, Bennington, Langdon, Marlow and Stoddard.
N.H. Senate, District 9
Already filed: Denise Ricciardi (R) of Bedford
Seat is currently held by N.H. Sen. Jeanne Dietsch, D-Peterborough. District includes the local communities of Dublin, Fitzwilliam, Greenfield, Hancock, Jaffrey, Peterborough, Richmond and Troy.
N.H. Senate, District 10
Already filed: Daniel LeClair (R) of Swanzey
Seat is currently held by N.H. Sen. Jay Kahn, D-Keene. District covers Alstead, Chesterfield, Gilsum, Harrisville, Hinsdale, Keene, Marlborough, Nelson, Roxbury, Sullivan, Surry, Swanzey, Walpole, Westmoreland and Winchester.
N.H. Senate, District 12
Already filed: Kevin Avard (R) of Nashua
Seat is currently held by N.H. Sen. Melanie Levesque, D-Brookline. District includes the local community of Rindge.
N.H. House, Cheshire 1
Whitney R. Aldrich (R) of Walpole
Peter Benik (R) of Walpole
Kate Day (R) of Chesterfield
Already filed: Michael D. Abbott (D) of Hinsdale (incumbent), Paul Berch (D) of Westmoreland (incumbent), Cathryn A. Harvey (D) of Chesterfield (incumbent) and Lucy McVitty Weber (D) of Walpole (incumbent); Richard Merkt (R) of Westmoreland
District covers Chesterfield, Hinsdale, Walpole and Westmoreland and has four representatives in the N.H. House.
N.H. House, Cheshire 2
Already filed: John E. Mann (D) of Alstead (incumbent) and Rich Nalevanko (R) of Alstead
District covers Alstead, Marlow and Surry.
N.H. House, Cheshire 3
Already filed: Robert D’Arcy (R) of Nelson
Seat is currently held by N.H. Rep. Daniel Eaton, D-Stoddard. District covers Gilsum, Nelson, Stoddard and Sullivan.
N.H. House, Cheshire 5
Already filed: John Bordenet (D) of Keene (incumbent) and Marilyn L. Huston (R) of Keene
District covers Keene’s Ward 2.
N.H. House, Cheshire 6
Already filed: Dru Fox (D) of Keene and Kyle LaBrie (R) of Keene
Seat is currently held by N.H. Rep. David R. Meader, a Democrat. District covers Keene’s Ward 3.
N.H. House, Cheshire 7
Already filed: Sparky Von Plinsky (D) of Keene (incumbent)
District covers Keene’s Ward 4.
N.H. House, Cheshire 8
Already filed: Donovan Fenton (D) of Keene (incumbent)
District covers Keene’s Ward 5.
N.H. House, Cheshire 9
Already filed: Richard Ames (D) of Jaffrey (incumbent) and Douglas Ley (D) of Jaffrey (incumbent); Rita Mattson (R) of Dublin and Leo Plante (R) of Dublin
District covers Dublin, Harrisville, Jaffrey and Roxbury and has two representatives in the N.H. House.
N.H. House, Cheshire 10
Already filed: Lucius Parshall (D) of Marlborough
Seat is currently held by N.H. Rep. Sandy Swinburne, D-Marlborough. District covers Marlborough and Troy.
N.H. House, Cheshire 11
Already filed: Gene Andersen (D) of Rindge and Patricia A. Martin (D) of Rindge; John B. Hunt (R) of Rindge (incumbent). Although not yet reflected Thursday in the N.H. Secretary of State’s online filings roundup, Jim Qualey (R) of Rindge said in an email Wednesday that he has filed for this seat.
The two seats in this district are currently held by Hunt and N.H. Rep. John O’ Day, R-Rindge. District covers Fitzwilliam and Rindge.
N.H. House, Cheshire 12
Sly Karasinski (R) of Swanzey
Already filed: Barry Faulkner (D) of Swanzey (incumbent) and Jennie Gomarlo (D) of Swanzey (incumbent); Stephen K. Malone (R) of Swanzey
District covers Richmond and Swanzey and has two representatives in the N.H. House.
N.H. House, Cheshire 13
Already filed: Henry A.L. Parkhurst (D) of Winchester (incumbent) and Natalie Quevedo (D) of Winchester
District covers Winchester.
N.H. House, Cheshire 14
Andrew Maneval (D) of Harrisville
Already filed: Matthew John Santonastaso (R) of Rindge and Franklin W. Sterling Jr. (R) of Jaffrey
Seat is currently held by N.H. Rep. Craig R. Thompson, D-Harrisville. District covers Dublin, Fitzwilliam, Harrisville, Jaffrey, Rindge and Roxbury.
N.H. House, Cheshire 15
Already filed: Bruce L. Tatro (D) of Swanzey (incumbent)
District covers Marlborough, Richmond, Swanzey, Troy and Winchester.
N.H. House, Cheshire 16
William A. Pearson (D) of Keene (incumbent)
Matt Roach (R) of Keene
Jerry L. Sickels (R) of Keene
Already filed: Joe Schapiro (D) of Keene (incumbent) and Amanda Elizabeth Toll (D) of Keene; Ian Freeman (R) of Keene
District covers all five Keene wards and has two representatives in the N.H. House.
N.H. House, Hillsborough 1
Already filed: Marjorie Porter (D) of Hillsboro (incumbent) and Susanne F. White (D) of Hillsboro; Jim Fedolfi (R) of Hillsboro (incumbent)
District includes the local community of Antrim and has two representatives in the N.H. House.
N.H. House, Hillsborough 3
Daniel Pickering (D) of Hancock (incumbent)
Already filed: David Bedard (R) of Hancock
District covers Bennington, Greenfield and Hancock.
N.H. House, Hillsborough 24
Christopher Maidment (R) of Peterborough
Already filed: Judy Wilson Ferstenberg (D) of Peterborough, Peter R. Leishman (D) of Peterborough (incumbent) and Ivy Vann (D) of Peterborough (incumbent)
District covers Peterborough and has two representatives in the N.H. House.
N.H. House, Hillsborough 38
Already filed: Jim Bosman (D) of Francestown (incumbent) and Stephanie Hyland (D) of Francestown; Riche Colcombe (R) of Hillsboro
The two seats in this district are currently held by Bosman and N.H. Rep. Chris Balch, D-Wilton. District includes the local communities of Antrim, Bennington, Greenfield and Hancock.
N.H. House, Sullivan 7
Claudia Istel (D) of Acworth
Already filed: Judy Aron (R) of Acworth (incumbent)
District includes the local communities of Acworth and Langdon.
N.H. House, Sullivan 8
Already filed: John W. Streeter (D) of Charlestown and Walter Spilsbury (R) of Charlestown
Seat is currently held by N.H. Rep. Thomas Laware, R-Charlestown. District covers Charlestown.
Cheshire County Attorney
Already filed: D. Chris McLaughlin (D) of Westmoreland (incumbent)
Cheshire County Sheriff
Already filed: Eli Rivera (D) of Keene (incumbent) and Aria DiMezzo (R) of Keene
Cheshire County Commissioner, District 1
Already filed: Jack Wozmak (D) of Walpole (incumbent) and Skipper DiBernardo (R) of Swanzey
Chester Lapointe II (R) of Winchester has withdrawn his candidacy for this race, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.
District covers Chesterfield, Hinsdale, Surry, Swanzey, Walpole, Westmoreland and Winchester.
Cheshire County Commissioner, District 2
Already filed: Terry M. Clark (D) of Keene
Seat is currently held by Commissioner Chuck Weed, D-Keene. District covers Keene, Marlborough and Roxbury.
Cheshire County Register of Deeds
Already filed: Anna Z. Tilton (D) of Keene (incumbent)
Cheshire County Treasurer
Already filed: Joseph H. Cartwright (R) of Alstead
Seat is currently held by Terry Clark, a Keene Democrat.
Hillsborough County Sheriff
Already filed: Bill Barry (D) of Manchester; Christopher Connelly (R) of Mont Vernon and Joshua Homes (R) of Manchester
Sullivan County Sheriff
Already filed: John P. Simonds (R) of Claremont (incumbent)
The following are seeking to be placed on the general election ballot by filing declarations of intent: Howie Hawkins of Syracuse, N.Y., president; Jo Jorgensen of Greenville, S.C., president; Bill Fortune of Lee, governor; Darryl W. Perry of Manchester, governor; Justin O’Donnell of Nashua, U.S. Senate; Andrew Olding of Nashua, U.S. House, N.H.’s 2nd Congressional District; Joanne Michelle Martin of Concord, Executive Council, District 2.
Third-party candidates are required by state law to file declarations of intent when seeking to run for office in general elections. As part of the declaration, the candidate agrees to file nomination papers by an established deadline and commit to participating in the election, if qualified.
According to the Secretary of State’s Office, declarations of intent are filed with fees ranging from $2 to $250. Signatures of registered voters required on nomination papers range from 150 to 3,000.
Full instructions for filing can be found at the Secretary of State’s Office at https://sos.nh.gov/2020ElecInfo.aspx.