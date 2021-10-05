Keene voters head to the polls today for the municipal primary election, where the three mayoral candidates will be narrowed down to two.
While candidates in all races are on the ballot, only the mayoral race has enough of them to trigger a primary election. Running for mayor are incumbent George Hansel, and challengers Aria DiMezzo and Mark Zuchowski.
Other races on the ballot include City Council races and various election-official positions, none of which are contested in this year’s primary.
The city’s five polling places are open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.:
• Ward 1: The Michael E.J. Blastos Community Room, 400 Marlborough St.
• Ward 2: Keene Parks and Recreation facility, 312 Washington St.
• Ward 3: Keene Middle School, 167 Maple Ave.
• Ward 4: Symonds School, 79 Park Ave.
• Ward 5: Monadnock Covenant Church, 90 Base Hill Road
Sample ballots for each ward, as well as information on ward boundaries, can be found online at keenenh.gov/city-clerk/elections-voting.