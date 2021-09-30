SWANZEY — It’s almost showtime at Whitcomb Hall. And the star of this weekend's feature? A set of hand-painted backdrop curtains, believed to be roughly 90 years old, that had sat forgotten in the hall's attic for decades.
This Saturday, the historic hall — where major renovations wrapped up last year — will host local artists, woodturners and live music in the building’s first major community event in about 30 years.
“We had a soft grand opening earlier,” said Lee Dunham, a member of the Whitcomb Hall Committee, referring to when tours were offered there last September. “But with COVID, we didn’t want to do anything … to get people to gather. This now will be the first time we’ve done something fairly substantial.”
Whitcomb Hall, at 17 Main St. in West Swanzey, was built in 1916 and was once home to the Lincoln Grange No. 159, Dunham said. The hall also hosted dinners, performances and other community gatherings, but fell into disrepair after shutting down in 1988 due to building code issues. About a decade ago, the Whitcomb Hall Committee — a group of community members determined to see the building restored and reopened — began actively working toward revitalizing the building, Dunham said. Several years and $1.1 million later, both floors were completed last year.
Early in the process, as the committee was making its initial assessments of the building and exploring the different spaces, members came across the bundled-up paintings in the attic.
At that time, the hall wasn’t heated or actively being used, so the committee was told that until the curtains had a proper space to hang, it was best to hold off on restoring them, and put them back into storage, according to Dunham.
“What we did was wrap them back up … and hoped they’d be good when we opened them [again],” he said, laughing. “Which they were.”
Through his work with Swanzey’s Old Homestead Association, Dunham knew of Curtains Without Borders, a Vermont-based organization that documents and preserves stage curtains found in town halls, grange halls and theaters.
Swanzey’s curtains were painted by Robert Naves and are about 16 feet wide. One features Thompson Covered Bridge, and the other is a generic street scene that includes advertisements. Dunham said he believes the curtains were painted in the 1930s — the one of Thompson Covered Bridge depicts the bridge with two pedestrian passages, but the southern walkway was removed in the 1940s.
In 2020, Dunham applied for a grant from the N.H. Conservation and Heritage License Plate (Moose Plate) Program, which provides support for conservation and preservation efforts across the state.
The town received just over $10,000 to restore the curtains, according to Dunham, and the work wrapped up last week.
Restoring two curtains typically takes three to three-and-a-half days, according to Chris Hadsel, director of Curtains Without Borders. But Swanzey’s curtains required a bit more attention, she said.
“These curtains were not in good condition,” she said. “We had a lot of work to do, just to try to bring back the images — especially through the sky and top half of each curtain ... It took us longer than we had hoped.”
Hadsel assisted conservators Mary Jo “MJ” Davis of Newark, Vt., and Carolyn Frisa of Bellows Falls as they cleaned and repaired the pieces.
And the work still isn’t fully complete, Hadsel said, noting that there’s a patch in the painted sky that may not be super noticeable to an audience — “but we're not ready to walk away and say that we’re done.”
Hadsel and her team have worked on about 15 of Naves' paintings over the past two decades, and the artist’s work typically comes in pairs — one landscape or local scene, and one generic street scene made from a template and featuring advertisements from local businesses.
Naves was born in Exeter in 1916 and was associated with Crystal Arts Studio, run by Paul Brigham of Springfield, Mass., according to Curtains Without Borders’ index of artists. The two men traveled around the Northeast, and, once in town, Brigham would talk to local businesses, who paid to have an advertisement painted into one of the curtains. Once the men had secured between $150 and $175 in advertising revenue, Naves would go back to his barn in Exeter and paint the two curtains, according to Hadsel.
In 1935, Naves and his wife opened a commercial art studio in Hampton, where Naves worked until joining the Army in 1942. He was a member of the Fourteenth Air Force Flying Tigers (he designed the logo for the unit) and died in China in 1945.
Dunham has shared the photos of the restoration process on the Whitcomb Hall Facebook page, but said he’s holding off on sharing photos of the curtains hanging in all their glory because he wants people to come see them in person on Saturday. He’s looking forward to seeing ”the eyes of people when they see those [curtains], when they roll down for the first time in 60 years or so.”
But he’s also glad to be sharing and experiencing the renovated hall with the community.
“We want to give back to the people for their generosity, for their donations over the last 10 years or so.”