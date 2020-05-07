BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Area Farmers’ Market is slated to open Saturday, with an adapted format to follow state guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re fortunate to have a lot of space to work with,” market manager Meghan Houlihan said in a news release. “Many markets in the state aren’t as lucky.”
In the parking area on Guilford Street, behind the covered bridge, people can pick up orders they place directly with vendors ahead of time at www.brattleborofarmersmarket.com. This curbside pickup will run from 10 a.m. to noon, and customers are instructed to keep their windows up and display a sign with their names. Orders will be put in people’s trunks unless their sign offers other instructions.
The farmers market will also operate a “shop and go” market on Western Avenue from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with that first hour for people at higher risk of contracting or developing serious complications from COVID-19. People need to wear masks and do their shopping and leave, with no lingering or eating allowed, according to the release. EBT cards can be used at the manager’s booth.
Among several announcements he has made in recent weeks to begin easing COVID-19-related restrictions, Gov. Phil Scott said on April 24 that farmers markets would be allowed to open May 1, provided they follow several safety requirements.
In a news conference Monday, he cited the markets that had reopened over the weekend as “a great example” of how other sectors can get back to business in a way that protects public health.