John Wall has been involved with the Keene Senior Center for a long time — at least seven or eight years, if he had to guess.
The 78-year-old Marlborough resident is a member and a volunteer yoga instructor there, though both of those roles were paused for the past year and a half. The Court Street center shut its doors in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and remained closed for renovations that launched this past winter.
But that changed Monday, as the Keene Senior Center reopened starting at 9 a.m. with a small group at Wall's Kripalu yoga class in the multipurpose room, which has essentially doubled in size as part of the interior upgrades.
"It feels like I’m back home, in a way," Wall said. "It’s a familiar setting that’s comfortable. And that’s one of the benefits for the seniors, that it becomes like a home, it becomes familiar. Everybody knows everybody. … We all become very good friends."
Barbara Tattersall was one of the five students in Wall's yoga class Monday morning, and said she looks forward to attending more exercise classes at the senior center. The Keene resident and self-described "super senior" (meaning she's over 70) said she primarily comes to the center for fitness, but is glad it has reopened for other communal activities, too.
"I come for the exercise. I’m not here every day, like a lot of people, for meals and so forth, cards," Tattersall said. "... There are people that need it a lot. This is their family, and their resource. And I think it’s very important for the seniors. They do a wonderful service. I don’t need to take advantage of all of them, but I recognize the importance of it."
The Keene Senior Center is a private nonprofit organization that offers a variety of activities and events to Cheshire County residents 50 and older. Before the pandemic, the center had about 450 members, Executive Director Mary Jensen said. And while the center is still working to determine how many members will return, she said "we’ve seen a steady re-engagement with people" over the past month or so.
Jensen — who volunteered at the center beginning in 2019 and became its executive director in May following the retirement of Cameron Tease — added that it felt great to reopen the building to members, all of whom seemed happy to be back Monday.
"We’ve been getting lots of phone calls from people asking when we reopen," Jensen said. "People are very interested in the yoga classes and exercise options. And, of course, people are ready to socialize. A lot of people haven’t seen their friends in months."
Tease told The Sentinel previously that one of the senior center's main goals is to alleviate social isolation, which has been exacerbated for older people during the pandemic. Throughout the public health crisis, the center continued offering classes virtually.
Charles Wagar, 82, of Keene had been coming to the senior center for about four years before the pandemic, and said he particularly missed coming to the gym in the basement of the building, and seeing the friends he made there.
"[There were] friends lost for that period of time," he said of the past 18 months. "It was a way of life, to stay indoors for a while and avoid coming out in groups. ... It feels good to be back."
Wagar came to the senior center Monday for an Age in Motion class, which helps people stay active in a social setting and work on maintaining their balance. Throughout the month of August, Jensen said, the Keene Senior Center has a full slate of activities, including a variety of exercise classes, organized card games, quilting groups, movies and social hours with coffee and snacks.
The center is not yet hosting community meals again, "because that’s a time when a lot more people would be together without masks," Jensen said. Members are required to wear masks while moving around the center, but can take them off for exercise, she added. Before the pandemic, the thrice weekly meals regularly drew at least 30 people, Jensen said.
In addition to resuming nearly all activities, the Keene Senior Center's reopening Monday also marked the debut of the recently renovated interior. The construction — designed to make the space more accessible and provide extra room, an increasingly important commodity during the coronavirus pandemic — started in January.
Essentially all of the interior work has been finished, Jensen said, including moving the reception area from the back of the building to the front to increase space in the multipurpose room — where a majority of the activities are held — by 60 percent.
An enclosed hallway was also created from the new reception area to the rear of the building, allowing members to enter the multipurpose room without having to walk through the center’s library. Deteriorated flooring was replaced in front of the restrooms and inside the men’s bathroom.
"I think it’s super," Wagar said of the renovations. "A lot of work’s been done."
And, Jensen added, there's still more work to do. Specifically, the senior center needs to raise at least an additional $50,000 to add an exterior ramp to the front of the building. In total, the renovations carry an estimated cost of $150,000.
This is the first big improvement project the building at 70 Court St. — which dates back to the 1840s — has had since the ‘90s, Tease, the former executive director, said previously.
And although the renovations are not entirely finished yet, Jensen said she is glad the center can once again be a social hub for its members.
"I think for us, one of the biggest things is we really want people to be able to reconnect with people," she said. "That socialization and just coming back together and having a community, I think, is very important."
Sentinel staff writer Olivia Belanger contributed to this report.