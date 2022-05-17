We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
CONCORD — Meron Reuben, consul general of Israel to New England, said in a speech Monday at the state Capitol that recent events illustrate how hard it is to stop terrorism in a democratic society, whether in the United States or in his country.
The guest speaker’s comments to a few dozen people in Representatives Hall came two days after 10 people were killed in a mass shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, N.Y. Most of those shot were Black. The U.S. Justice Department is investigating the Buffalo shooting as a hate crime and an act of racially motivated extremism.
Over the past several months, there has been another wave of terrorist attacks in Israel amid increased tensions between Israelis and Palestinians.
“What we have is a small number of people who can do a lot of damage,” said Reuben, who is based in Boston. “All you need is one person, or two people, and they change the dynamics of the day-to-day lives of hundreds of thousands of people.”
Such attacks are very difficult to prevent, he said.
“We live in a day and age when, unfortunately, weapons are very easy to come by, and incitement to violence exists.”
Violence and conflict have been going on in parts of the Middle East for more than a century, but there have been periods of improvement.
Israel signed a peace treaty with Egypt in 1979, following the 1978 Camp David Accords, and one with Jordan in 1994, after a peace process encouraged in part by the Clinton administration.
In 2020, Israel normalized diplomatic relations with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco, which has led to increased tourism and economic cooperation.