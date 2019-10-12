Last year, Winchester’s superintendent resigned after the school district said it substantiated a claim of “inappropriate conduct.”
This year, a Keene School District investigation found the president of the teachers’ union violated a federal privacy law — an allegation he vigorously disputes and chalks up to retribution.
And recently, a report commissioned by the Concord School District examined how the district handled complaints about a teacher in the years before his April arrest on charges of sexual assault.
Each time, officials have refused to release the reports that document their findings — and New Hampshire law allows it.
Under the reigning interpretation of the state’s public-records law, “records pertaining to internal personnel practices” are categorically exempt from disclosure. The N.H. Supreme Court has said that includes investigations of misconduct by individual public employees.
That often makes it impossible for journalists and citizens to see internal reports about public employees’ mistakes and misdeeds, even in cases of serious misconduct by a high-level official.
But a batch of lawsuits before the N.H. Supreme Court could challenge the longstanding holding on personnel investigations.
“That interpretation causes the public to be deprived of valuable pieces of information that they could then use to hold the government accountable,” said Gilles Bissonnette, the American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire’s legal director, who is involved in several of the lawsuits.
At least two of the cases — involving an arbitrator’s decision on the firing of a Portsmouth police officer and an audit of the Salem Police Department’s internal procedures and culture — directly attack past Supreme Court decisions on the “personnel practices” exemption, and ask the justices to overrule them.
The issue could factor into at least two other cases, as well. One seeks an unredacted list of New Hampshire police officers found to have lied or otherwise engaged in misconduct. The other involves the city of Keene’s response to right-to-know requests from five Keene State College journalism students.
(The Sentinel is one of the plaintiffs in the case involving the list of police officers, along with the ACLU-NH and several other news organizations.)
In briefs for the Portsmouth and Salem cases, lawyers for the plaintiffs — the publishers of the Portsmouth Herald and the Union Leader, respectively — ask the court to replace the categorical withholding of personnel investigations with a test that would allow them to be disclosed when the public interest is great or the privacy concerns are minimal.
But other parties in those lawsuits say the plaintiffs are misreading the law, and insist the status quo works. Shielding internal investigations from public scrutiny encourages people to report problems in the workplace and helps public employers get to the bottom of employee misconduct, they argue.
“The fact that records are exempt from disclosure, I think, allows municipalities and local officials to conduct more honest investigations, without worrying that something that’s in there is gonna be publicized and used against either the employee or a witness,” said Cordell Johnston, government affairs counsel for the N.H. Municipal Association, which filed an amicus brief in support of preserving the law’s current interpretation.
A 26-year precedent
The N.H. Supreme Court opinion at the heart of the current challenges is 1993’s Union Leader v. Fenniman, in which the newspaper sought records related to an internal inquiry into allegations of harassment by a Dover police lieutenant.
The case hinged on N.H. RSA 91-A, known as the Right to Know Law, which articulates the public’s right of access to governmental records. Generally, members of the public are entitled to view such records, unless they’re subject to one of a number of specific exceptions outlined in 91-A, other statutes or court opinions.
When it comes to personnel, the Right to Know Law has two separate exemptions — one for “records pertaining to internal personnel practices,” the other for “personnel … and other files whose disclosure would constitute an invasion of privacy.”
In the 1993 case, the Supreme Court ruled against the Union Leader, holding that employer investigations into possible misconduct are a “quintessential example of an internal personnel practice” — i.e., the first personnel exemption. And, the court held, such records are categorically exempt from disclosure.
That’s different than how the court would later come to interpret the second, “personnel files,” exemption. If a record falls under that exemption, it’s not automatically withheld. Rather, it’s subject to a balancing analysis: Does the public value of the information trump the government’s need for secrecy and whatever privacy concerns exist?
The appeals now before the Supreme Court argue Fenniman is flawed. Filings in the Salem and Portsmouth cases explicitly ask the justices to overrule the 26-year-old precedent.
Bissonnette said those challenges were motivated, in part, by a 2016 N.H. Supreme Court decision known as Reid v. N.H. Attorney General. In that case, the justices did not overrule Fenniman, but appeared to express misgivings about the way it had been decided.
“Reid, I think, almost invited these types of cases,” Bissonnette said.
But the Portsmouth and Salem police unions, the N.H. Municipal Association and other parties have argued for preserving Fenniman — and with it the interpretation of the Right to Know Law that public officials have relied on for a quarter-century.
They point to the way the statute is written, arguing it supports an absolute exemption for “personnel practices.” And, they say, longtime precedents should not be disturbed, absent exceptional circumstances.
Legal arguments aside, there are broader policy concerns, too, says the Municipal Association’s Johnston.
Categorically excluding internal investigations from disclosure protects the employees who report bad behavior, he said. The simple rule is also easier for overworked small-town officials than a delicate balancing test — one that could lead to lawsuits if officials err in either direction.
“For the most part, local officials want to do the right thing,” Johnston said. “But in these cases where you’re dealing with the public’s right to know, on one hand, but an individual’s right to privacy on the other hand, they’re really caught in a vise. And so to create one more instance where they’re caught in that vise, I think that’s a concern.”
Johnston acknowledged the public interest in cases of high-level appointees being fired for misconduct. But the current law does not prevent government officials from informing the public about those cases, he added.
“The exemption from disclosure doesn’t say you can’t disclose it,” he said. “It just says you don’t have to disclose it. So ideally, they disclose as much as they think they reasonably can without doing any damage.”
‘Files’ or ‘practices’?
In practice, the boundaries between “personnel files” and “records pertaining to internal personnel practices” are not always clear, as recent right-to-know requests filed by The Sentinel show.
The Sentinel recently requested the findings of four investigations into alleged employee misconduct:
The Keene School District’s investigation into whether union president William Gillard and another teacher, Bonny Nadeau LaRocca, violated FERPA — a federal law governing access to student records.
The Winchester School District’s investigation into then-Superintendent Alan Genovese, who resigned in August 2018 after an investigation into what the school board chairwoman called “inappropriate conduct.”
The Rindge Police Department’s inquiry into an incident last year in which the town’s animal control officer fatally shot a dog.
Peterborough’s investigation into Recreation Director Jeffrey King, which led to his firing in August for “failures to follow Town policies, protocols and training,” according to the town. (King has since filed a wrongful-termination lawsuit.)
The two school districts denied the requests, citing the categorical “personnel practices” exemption that the Supreme Court has said covers internal investigations. Keene said the records could also be withheld under a separate exemption for student records or under “attorney-client privilege.”
Rindge and Peterborough, meanwhile, claimed their internal investigation records were personnel files that would invade someone’s privacy if released.
In response, The Sentinel asked the two towns to reconsider their denials, arguing that the public interest in the two cases outweighed any privacy considerations.
Officials in both towns said they would forward the matter to their lawyers. As of press time, The Sentinel had not heard back.